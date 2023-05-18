Bellevue, Nebraska -- Oklahoma City University's 2023 season came to an end on Wednesday with their 13-3 loss to Bellevue.
OCU defeated Doane (Neb.) 8-6 in 11 innings in the Noon game to advance to face Bellevue.
Felix Chenier Rondeau hit a two-run homerun to give OCU an 8-6 lead in the top of the 11th. OCU played long ball all day with three total home runs.
After scoring one in the first off one of four hits by Rondeau, OCU got behind 1-3 in the third inning.
OCU came back in the fifth with back-to-back jacks. First was a go ahead 3-run bomb from Jesse Fonteboa.
Fonteboa, the senior exercise science major from Las Vegas, drove home Reese Ratchford and Aiden Alexander.
One batter later Trent Kiraly homered to make it a 5-3 game.
No damage was done up until the eighth as OCU added one more off Fonteboa's sac fly scoring Hunter Lenochan.
Lenochan, the sophomore business administration from Edmond, Okla. had three hits for the Stars.
Doane scored two runs to tie it with a triple and a single. Chad Pike came in with the bases loaded and struck out the Tiger's Luke LaChance to end the threat.
A leadoff double in the top of the ninth from Rondeau would be squandered as OCU would have to wait until the 11th for Rondeau, the senior Psychology major from Quebec, Canada to give OCU the game-winning RBIs. Colin Pelton scored the winning run after he pinch ran for Kiraly, who reached on a walk.
15 hits for the Stars credited them with their eight runs.
Chenier-Rondeau led the surge with a 4-for-5 performance and three RBIs and a run. Lenochan went 3-for-4 with a run. Fonteboa had a team high four RBIs with one hit and two runs scored in four at bats. Alexander provided a 2-for-4 performance with a run scored. Kiraly had one RBI off of two hits. Ratchford, Pike, and Noah Kang all had one hit each.
The Stars went with Grant Harrison on the bump as he went 5 and a third allowing five hits and two earned runs.
Harrison, a senior business administration major from Jones, Okla., struck out five.
Connor Ferguson relieved him and lasted two and a third.
Chad Pike came in, struck out four Doane batters in three innings and kept the Tigers silent by not allowing a run.
OCU opted to secure the final out by putting Eli Davis in to get the one out save as he struck out Brett Meyer.
The Stars game against Bellevue got out of hand early as they trailed 5-0 in the third and 9-0 in the fifth.
The Stars did not score a run until the fifth as Barrett Daniel homered.
Ratchford followed up with a two-run bomb of his own in the eighth inning to make it a 13-3.
OCU allowed 16 hits in the game but struck out nine Tiger batters.
They had just five hits off of Alexandro Celiceo who struck out six Stars batters.
OCU started Isaac Horstman on the mound who lasted three innings picking up five strikeouts.
Cole Sedgwick went two more innings before they went to Andrew Limbaugh for two and two thirds.
Ratchford pitched one inning and Jordan Hanes picked up the final out in the top of the ninth for OCU.
Oklahoma City University ends their season with a record of 32-20, 16-8.
