Three Oklahoma destinations have been voted some of the top places for budget-friendly destinations for newlyweds in America.
"As the wedding bells start ringing across the country, the euphoria of newlywed bliss is closely shadowed by the daunting expenses that weddings and honeymoons entail. Living the high life in 2023 isn't exactly a cakewalk, with that pesky thing we call inflation still sticking around and most couples starting their wedded adventure with a 'something borrowed' bank balance. Given that the average honeymoon cost in the U.S. hovers around $4,500, it's no surprise that the astute couples of today want to make every cent count, without compromising on an unforgettable experience."
The travel experts at HoneymoonAlways.com commissioned a survey of 3,000 couples that identified the Top 150 beautiful honeymoon destinations deemed budget-friendly.
While there are many excellent spots to spend those special first days after uniting in Holy Matrimony, a trio of romantic destination in Oklahoma stood out in this survey as great locales "for a memorable honeymoon."
The new survey reflects that the following top-ranked places deserve the consideration of after-wedding travelers:
#75 Bartlesville is a perfect honeymoon destination for couples on a budget, offering a charming and intimate escape without breaking the bank. This historic town boasts a blend of small-town charm and cultural attractions, providing a unique setting for a memorable getaway. Couples can explore the town's picturesque parks, take leisurely walks through the historic district, and visit local museums, all of which come at little or no cost. Bartlesville has affordable bed and breakfasts, cozy Inns, and budget-friendly accommodations to ensure a comfortable stay within budget limits. The town's local shops, boutiques, and art galleries offer unique and inexpensive souvenirs to commemorate the special trip.
#79 Broken Bow emerges as a perfect and budget-friendly honeymoon destination, enchanting couples with its natural beauty, tranquil settings, and affordable attractions. Nestled amidst the Quachita National Forest, this hidden gem offers an array of low-cost activities for an unforgettable romantic escape. Couples can immerse themselves in the serenity of nature by exploring scenic trails, kayaking along the pristine rivers, and enjoying a leisurely picnic by the tranquil lake shores. Broken Bow's budget-conscious accommodations include cozy cabins and affordable lodges -- providing a comfortable and romantic stay without breaking the bank.
#116 Medicine Park is an excellent honeymoon destination for couples on a budget. A charming and nature-filled escape, this historic town nestled in the picturesque Wichita Mountains provides a serene and intimate backdrop for a memorable getaway. Couples can explore the area's scenic hiking trails, take leisurely walks along Medicine Creek, and enjoy the beauty of the surrounding wildlife, all of which come at little or no cost.
As for the national top ten, these lesser-known gems stood out to those surveyed, putting a new spin on the conventional honeymoon narratives.
The travel team focused on this project concluded, "America is bursting with under-the-radar beautiful destinations that don't require going into debt (or selling grandmother's antique brooch)."
Proving that romance and budget can indeed coexist harmoniously, at least for many of us, here is the "Honeymoon Always" official Top Ten:
#1 Cedar Key, Florida - Nestled among the serene Gulf of Mexico this quaint coastal town exudes a laid-back atmosphere that fosters intimacy and relaxation. The area boasts pristine beaches, breathtaking sunsets, and abundant wildlife, providing chances for romantic walks and unforgettable moments. The town's charming local ends and vacation rentals offer affordable commendations for couples to stay comfortably within their budget. Moreover, Cedar Keys, delicious seafood restaurants, and affordable eateries enable couples to savor delectable cuisine without overspending.
#2 Molokai, Hawaii - Offers a unique and authentic Hawaiian experience without the bustling tourist crowds and inflated costs of the more popular islands. Couples can explore the untouched beauty of Kalaupapa National Historical Park or embark on an affordable outdoor adventure like hiking, snorkeling and paddleboarding. The island's modest accommodations, ranging from cozy beachfront cottages to budget-friendly vacation rentals, allow couples to enjoy their stay without overspending. Additionally, Molokai's, local markets and eateries offer delicious Hawaiian cuisine at reasonable prices.
#3 Edisto Island, South Carolina - This charming coastal haven is renowned for its untouched beauty, miles of pristine beaches, lush marshlands and ancient oak trees draped in Spanish Moss. Edisto Island offers affordable vacation rentals and cozy bed and breakfasts providing comfortable accommodations for honeymooners on a budget. The island's local seafood restaurants and casual eateries serve delicious low-country cuisine at reasonable prices, allowing couples to experience the rich flavors of the region without overspending.
#4 Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, Kentucky -- A hidden gem and an excellent honeymoon destination for couples on a budget as it was voted in fourth place. Known as the Niagara of the South, this enchanting park features the majestic Cumberland Falls, a stunning waterfall that creates a magical moonbow phenomenon. Under the right conditions, nature-loving couples can explore the park. Scenic trails have picnics by the river and enjoy breathtaking views without any entrance fees. The parks, affordable lodges, and cozy cabins provide comfortable accommodations surrounded by the beauty of nature. Couples can also opt for budget-friendly camping options to immerse themselves fully in the wilderness in the evening, they can indulge in a romantic dinner at the Parks restaurant, which offers regional specialties at reasonable prices.
#5 Apalachicola, Florida - Located along Florida's, Forgotten Coast is a historic fishing town that offers a peaceful and laid-back ambiance. Perfect for couples seeking a romantic escape without the crowds, Apalachicola's stunning beaches near the nature reserve provide opportunities. Free outdoor activities like beach combing, bird watching and scenic hikes allow couples to connect with nature and each other. The town's quaint downtown area is lined with boutique shops, art galleries, and unique eateries offering a budget-friendly shopping and dining experience. The town's affordable inns, beds, and breakfasts. And vacation rentals provide comfortable and cozy accommodations, making it easy to stay within budget.
#6 Skagway, Alaska offers breathtaking vistas of snowcapped mountains, glaciers, and .and a pristine fjord. Nature enthusiasts can embark on affordable outdoor activities like hiking, wildlife spotting, and exploring the nearby national parks without any entrance fees. Skagway's selection of budget-friendly accommodations, including cozy Inns and lodges, allows honeymooners to immerse themselves in the Alaskan frontier without splurging. Couples can savor fresh seafood and locally sourced cuisine at affordable eateries, enjoying the flavors of the region without straining their wallets.
#7 Williamsburg, Virginia - The romantic ambiance of the historic district sets the stage for memorable walks or strong carriage rides and even budget-friendly candlelit dinners. Some of the charming Taverns. Moreover, the area's scenic parts and nature trails offer picturesque settings. For romantic picnics and leisurely bike rides without any admission fees. Williamsburg also offers a variety of reasonably priced accommodations, including historic ends and cozy bed and breakfasts which add a touch of Old-World charm to the honeymoon experience.
#8 Bay St. Louis, Mississippi is a charming and budget-friendly honeymoon destination that offers a delightful blend of coastal beauty, southern hospitality, and cultural charm. Couples can enjoy romantic walks on the sandy shores, watch stunning sunsets and relax in the laid-back atmosphere without any cost. Base Saint Louis boasts a range of affordable accommodations from cozy bed and breakfast to budget-friendly motels, ensuring a comfortable and cost-effective stay for honeymooners. For food-loving pairs, the town's diverse culinary scene offers delicious southern cuisine and fresh seafood at reasonable prices.
#9 Cooperstown, New York - Nestled amidst the picturesque landscapes of New York, this idyllic town is known for its historic architecture, serene lakes, and scenic beauty. Couples can enjoy leisurely strolls through the charming streets, visit local art galleries, and explore quaint boutiques without any cost the town's affordable bed and breakfast Inns and vacation rentals provide cozy and intimate accommodations for honeymooners. Moreover, couples can indulge in delicious farm-to-table cuisine at the town's eateries, experiencing the best regional flavors without extravagant expenses.
#10 Solvang, California is a charming and budget-friendly honeymoon destination that transports couples to a picturesque Danish village nestled in the heart of Santa Ynez Valley. This unique and romantic setting offers a blend of European charm and California beauty. Couples can wander through the town's storybook-like streets, admiring half-timbered buildings and windmills without spending a dime. Solvang's Danish history is evident in its delightful bakeries for honeymooners can sample the delectable pastries and treats at affordable prices. The town's wineries offer wine tastings that will not break the bank, providing a chance for couples to savor local vintages and enjoy the scenic vineyards.
Dan Bagby of Honeymoon Always affirmed:
“Choosing the perfect honeymoon destination does not have to mean choosing between an unforgettable experience and your financial future. These top 150 budget-friendly destinations show. You can have your wedding cake and eat it too.
“There is an entire world of affordable, romantic, and unique getaways out there that cater to all types of couples. Whether you are beach lovers, history buffs, adventure junkies, or nature enthusiasts, there is a place for you. Honeymooning on a budget is not about compromising. It is about starting this beautiful new chapter of your life with smart decisions that paved the way for a stable and happy future.”
