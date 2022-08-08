OKLAHOMA CITY – The 2022 Banjo Fest, hosted by the American Banjo Museum, will take place Thursday through Saturday, September 22-24 in downtown Oklahoma City.
As part of Banjo Fest weekend, Alan Munde, Randy Morris, Don Vappie, The Banjo Kings and Sonny Osborne (posthumous) will be inducted into the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame inductions will be part of a full weekend of performances, jamming, workshops, and socializing.
“Each year we strive to honor banjo’s best of the best from both the past and the present and this year is no exception,” said Johnny Baier, executive director, American Banjo Museum. “Like past inductees, each of this year’s honorees has displayed a lifelong commitment to the banjo and changed the way the public sees and hears America’s instrument.”
The 2nd Annual Bricktown Banjo Bash will feature new Hall of Fame inductees Alan Munde, Don Vappie, and Randy Morris along with an variety of nationally known banjo artists as well as Oklahoma's finest banjo and stringed instrumentalists such as Kyle Dillingham, Tyler Jackson, and .Shelby Eicher.
Sonny Osborne – Five-String Performance - A second generation Bluegrass banjo pioneer, Osborne followed in his mentor, Earl Scuggs’ footsteps, performing and recording with Bill Monroe’s Bluegrass Boys at the age of 14. Best known for his work with his brother, Bobby, as the Osborne Brothers, Sonny was instrumental in bridging the gap between Bluegrass and Country music as a result of their Grand Ole Opry appearances, beginning in 1964. It was the Osborne Brothers who first recorded the anthem, Rocky Top, in 1967. Sonny Osborne passed away on October 24, 2021.
Don Vappie – Four-String Performance - From the rhythmic pulse of a classic jazz band such as the Creole Jazz Serenaders or through a suite of Harry Reser compositions in front of a symphony orchestra, Vappie’s one-of-a-kind sound and style present the tenor banjo with musicality and distinction. Vappie was a 2021 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize.
The Banjo Kings – Historical - Formed by Dick Roberts (tenor banjo) and Red Roundtree (plectrum banjo) in the 1950s, The Banjo Kings are one of the most well-known banjo acts to surface during the rise of a post-WWII America. Created as a studio group, Roberts’ soaring tenor was the counterpart to Roundtree’s driving rhythm. Their approach to ragtime, Dixieland, folk and standards was captured by California’s Good Time Jazz label and brought four-string banjo to a world-wide audience.
Randy Morris – Promotion - From Los Angeles, multi-instrumentalist Randy Morris has been a professional musician with an affection for the banjo since his teens. After playing traditional jazz in the San Fernando Valley, Morris joined the Walt Disney Company in the early 1970s where his banjo talent was displayed as part of The Banjo Kings, the Hoop De Doo Revue and The Riverboat Rascals aboard the Empress Lilly riverboat in Lake Buena Vista. He led the band at Rosie O'Grady's in Orlando while still finding time to find, archive and preserve the recordings of hundreds of iconic banjo greats from the past.
Alan Munde – Instruction & Education - Born in Norman, Munde frequently played amateur gigs around the state prior to joining legendary bluegrass musician Jimmy Martin in 1969. After working with Byron Berline in the Flying Burrito Brothers, in 1972 Munde joined the Country Gazette and remained a central figure in the groundbreaking band for the next twenty years. Musical collaborations, including a legendary recording with Sam Bush entitled Together Again for the First Time, led to Munde being asked to serve on the board of the International Bluegrass Music Association. In addition to teaching Bluegrass and Country music at the South Plains College, Munde was a regular contributor to FRETS magazine and continues to perform with his current band, Alan Munde Gazette.
Banjo Fest will culminate with informal performances, jam sessions and parties at the American Banjo Museum, located at 9 E. Sheridan Avenue.
The entire Banjo Fest weekend package is available for $125 per person. The package includes: a Welcome Reception, Hall of Fame Dinner, VIP Concert Seating, and Afterglow Party.
Since 1998, the American Banjo Museum has annually honored the ‘best of the best’ in the banjo world with induction into the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame. Originally established as The National Four-String Banjo Hall of Fame, early honorees were jazz age four-string banjo pioneers as well as the contemporary artists, educators, manufacturers and promoters.
In the years preceding 2014, more than 70 individuals and entities in the four-string banjo were honored by the Hall of Fame.
In 2013, the ABM Board of Directors voted to establish an annual performance category to honor all styles of five-string banjo playing as well as opening the other previously four-string banjo exclusive non-performance categories to all types of banjos. With this move the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame was established.
Each year, the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame grows in stature among the worldwide banjo community. Its mission is to honor banjo notables, such as Earl Scruggs, Steve Martin, Alison Brown and Belá Fleck to little known contributors to the art or industry of the banjo.
For more information on the American Banjo Museum's Hall of Fame Celebration or to become a member of the American Banjo Museum, visit americanbanjomuseum.com or call 405-604-2793.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.