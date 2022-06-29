FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gestures during the second half an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Baker Mayfield said the Cleveland Browns have work ahead if they want him to help them through their situation with Deshaun Watson. Mayfield, speaking at his football camp near the University of Oklahoma’s campus on Tuesday, June 28, didn’t entirely close the door on stepping in if needed.