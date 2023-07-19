OKLAHOMA CITY - Dr. Julie Yu has returned to Oklahoma in the joint leadership position of director of choral activities at the Wanda L. Bass School of Music at Oklahoma City University (OCU) and artistic director of Canterbury Voices, Oklahoma’s premiere symphony chorus. Her appointment became effective July 1.
Regarding Yu’s return to OCU, Pam Mowry, Canterbury Voices Executive Director said, "She is a powerhouse conductor, nationally celebrated in choral music and music education. With Julie's hiring, we are poised to continue our commitment to excellence in choral music well into the future."
Yu succeeds Dr. Randi Von Ellefson, who is retiring after 19 seasons as leader of this partnership.
This collaboration between Canterbury and OCU is committed to the shared vision to create a national center for choral excellence in Oklahoma City, headquarters for the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA), according to the press release.
"I am elated that Julie Yu is leading the choral program at Oklahoma City University," said Dr. Mark Parker, Dean of the Wanda L. Bass School of Music. "Together with our good partners Canterbury Voices, we have brought one of the nation's finest choral directors to Oklahoma City. I know that she will create performances that will inspire, enrich, and impact us all."
Since 2007, Yu has led Kansas State University’s undergraduate choral ensembles and graduate choral program as co-director of Choral Studies. In her new position, she will conduct and guide the creative direction of Canterbury Voices award-winning 150-voice ensemble. At OCU, she will shape the artistic vision of the University’s four major choirs, conduct the Chamber Choir and Ad Astra women’s chorus, and teach courses in conducting and in the graduate choral curriculum.
Yu holds the Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Choral Conducting with specialized studies in Early Music from the University of North Texas, a Masters degree in Choral Conducting from Oklahoma State University, and a Bachelor of Music Education degree from the University of Central Oklahoma.
Her choirs have performed at Carnegie Hall, at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., as well as in Austria, Czech Republic, and France. She was an American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) International Conducting Exchange Fellow to Kenya in 2019 and has led All-State choruses from Florida to Utah to Maine.
Dr. Yu conducted the Oklahoma Arts Institute (OAI) chorus at Quartz Mountain in 2016 and the OAI's At Home Chorus in 2020. She was featured conductor at Ireland’s 2019 International Dublin Choral Festival and clinician and keynote speaker at the European Music Educators Association Conference in Naples, Italy. She is past president of ACDA's Southwestern Region, and served as a member of the Kansas State University Faculty Senate.
Canterbury Voices collaborates with arts organizations including the OKC Philharmonic, Oklahoma City Ballet, and Oklahoma City Jazz Orchestra, as well as many talented singers and musicians from around the country, including Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Coburn, Gabriel Preisser, Ron Raines, and Andrea Bocelli.
Auditions for Canterbury Voices will be held August 9-12 for all adults. Sign-up now at CanterburyOKC.com.
For more information, visit canterburyokc.com.
