Each First Friday, our city's Unique Arts Destination, the Paseo Arts District hosts a Gallery Walk for visitors and regulars.
For First Friday evenings each month, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment -- all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and several shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere. This month’s First Friday is August 5, 6-9 p.m.
The Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (PACC -- 3024 Paseo, Oklahoma City, OK 73103) is excited to feature three exhibits in August.
Rae Stone will be in Gallery I, Tour de Quartz in Gallery II and the State Fair Student Show in Gallery III.
An opening reception will be held on August 5 from 6-9 p.m. All shows will run through August 27.
Gallery I highlights Rae Stone’s mixed media work. Stone is a painter and educator living in Oklahoma City who earned her BFA in Studio Art from the University of Oklahoma in 2016. She has worked as an art educator on the south side of Oklahoma City for five years.
Her show explores unconventional color schemes through a combination of organic flowing shapes and clean lines. The paintings will push the boundaries of traditional abstract expressionism by adding purposeful sharp shapes into liquid expressive backgrounds.
Each piece will combine warm and cool neutrals with bold seemingly clashing colors to create areas of high contrast. Colors and shapes will blur the boundaries of background, middle ground and foreground by layering organic shapes, strong colors and lines creating layers that the viewer can't tell where each may end and begin.
The pieces do not follow a narrative, each is instead a study in color and shape allowing one to explore each piece without preconceived ideas of what it is about.
Gallery II in the month of August features Tour de Quartz, which showcases the artwork of students at the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute (OSAI).
This year OSAI will feature a variety of work from photography, drawing and painting students. During their time at the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute, students are immersed in one of eight artistic disciplines taught by nationally renowned artists.
OSAI is a private, nonprofit organization founded in 1977, with a mission to provide exceptional multidisciplinary art experiences that develop individual talent and inspire a lifelong passion for the arts.
And, Gallery III will display the Oklahoma State Fair Student Show.
The Paseo Arts District is located between N.W. 27 & 30 Streets and Walker & Hudson. The Oklahoma City Sentinel is a proud supporter of the artists, restaurants and all institutions in the District. For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email
amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.