The Paseo Arts District is open for business with plenty of parking at one of Oklahoma's most popular arts destinations amid on-going renovations.
The areas with construction are at the intersections of 30th street and Paseo Drive and at Walker Avenue and Paseo Drive. Visitors are encouraged to enter the district through Dewey Avenue, Lee Avenue or Northwest 29th Street.
In August the Paseo Arts Association will be presenting three new exhibitions, each one featuring artwork from groups of emerging artists. The exhibits include:
- Art Group Members Show in Gallery I
- Tour De Quartz in Gallery II
- Oklahoma state Fair Student Art Show in gallery III
An opening reception will be held during First Friday on August 4th from 6-9 p.m. in the Paseo Arts & Creativity Center. 3024 Paseo. Art Group is a collective of emerging artists who have gathered to create a community centered around discussing and creating contemporary art.
The groups was co-founded in 2017 by Virginia Sitzes and Katelynn Noel Knick. The goal of the group is to help artists develop their artwork, build the needed skills for continuing their practice and create connections to establish sustainable careers as artists.
The show will feature artwork of 20 members in mediums of painting, fiber, stained glass, mixed media and more. The show is juried by local curator, gallerist and appraiser Helen Opper of Art Hall OKC.
Tour DeQuartz is a showcase of the artwork of students at the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute (OSAI). This year it will feature a variety of work from photography, drawing and painting students.
OSAI is a private, nonprofit organization founded in 1977, with a mission to provide exceptional multidisciplinary art experiences that develop individual talent and inspire a lifelong passion for the arts.
