The Artsy Rose Academy is hosting "September Art Enrichment Tuesday Classes 2023" at 7739 W. Hefner Rd in Oklahoma City.
The event is a unique opportunity for students to explore various mediums of art such as oil pastels, clay, color pencils, paints, and more. The students' lessons will vary with a new experience every week.
Students will be painting, sculpting, drawing and working on collages. The classes are designed to be fun and enriching with a chance for the students to fine tune their art abilities.
Guided instruction and assistance for talented teacher Kimberly Scott will make it a fresh and exciting experience every week.
Lessons are $20 each or a student can register for the whole month at a discounted rate. The classes are open to children 5-13.
