Delightful aromas. Great music. Fine art. People watching. Weird weather.
It must be time for the Festival of the Arts!
Once again the Arts Council Oklahoma City brings us the annyal rite of spring. This years festival is sponsore by MidFirst Bank.
It will be held April 25 – 30, 2023 in Bicentennial Park, and will feature the aforementioned six days of incredible art, delicious food, and entertainment from outstanding local performing artists.
“Since 1967, Festival of the Arts has been a tradition in downtown Oklahoma City, attracting more than 650,000 visitors from around the world each year and helping us achieve Arts Council Oklahoma City’s mission of bringing the arts and community together,” said Arts Council OKC Executive Director Angela Cozby.
Festival of the Arts will feature 144 visual artists from around the country, represented in 12 mediums, including watercolor, photography, jewelry, glass, oil, wood, fiber, ceramics, sculpture, drawing digital printmaking, 2D mixed-media, and 3D mixed-media. Artists were selected through a jury process from a pool of over 400 applications.
A popular Festival favorite is International Food Row, which will feature 22 food vendors lining the streets on the north and south sides of the Civic Center Music Hall, as well as eight food carts located around Festival grounds.
This year’s Festival features 9 food vendors making their Festival debut and has the most robust vegetarian selection in the event’s history, with 20 of the 30 vendors offering a vegetarian option.
You can find the full food menu here.
Festival of the Arts will once again hire more than 100 local artists to perform on two stages throughout the six-day Festival.
Multiple genres of performing arts will be represented throughout the event, including rock n’ roll, country, jazz, hip hop, classical, dance, magic, theatre, and more! For the most up-to-date performing arts lineup, click here.
Alongside the visual, performing, and culinary arts of Festival comes an expanded children’s area. Areas like Children’s Art Field, Pottery Place, Face Painting, and more will surround City Hall and offer families hands-on art activities. Make sure to check out the Youth Art Sale on April 29 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. to purchase work from Oklahoma’s next generation of young artists. The one-day sale will feature a variety of pieces, all created by artists between the ages of 8 – 18.
Festival of the Arts is made possible with the help of over 4,000 volunteers who work for months to ensure Festival of the Arts is a success.
Angels & Friends Celebration
The Angels & Friends Celebration returns to Festival of the Arts this year, encompassing the center of Bicentennial Park April 27 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Join us as we party with a purpose with the magic of Festival of the Arts all around us. The event will feature live music, delicious food, an open bar, and wonderful raffle prizes, including a $2,500 gift card to Festival of the Arts. Every dollar raised at this event stays right here in our community and helps us fund programs like All Access Arts, which brings arts education to underserved areas of our community. You can buy tickets here.
Festi-First
Want to get the first pick of the art at Festival of the Arts while shopping in a crowd-free environment? Festi-First allows everyone who commits to spending $250+ on art to receive entry to Festival before the event opens to the public.
You can stroll Festival grounds on Tuesday, April 25 from 8 – 11 a.m. with complimentary breakfast, mimosas, parking, and more! Every Festi-First guest also receives customized signage for you or your company recognizing your support of the event and access to an express shopping lane throughout the entire Festival for any purchases you weren’t quite ready to make on Tuesday morning. Register for the event here.
Festival Hours
Festival of the Arts is open Tuesday, April 25 – Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Road Closures
Road closures will be in effect from April 14 – May 8, 2023 in the following locations:
Walker Avenue
- Northbound from Colcord Drive to Couch Drive
- Southbound from Robert S. Kerr to Main Street.
- Arts District Parking Garage will be accessible from Walker Avenue and Latting Circle.
Lee Avenue
- Northbound Main Street to Couch Drive with alley access.
- North and Southbound lanes from Colcord Drive north to Couch Drive.
Colcord Drive
- East from Lee Avenue to Walker Avenue
Couch Drive
- From Walker Avenue west to Lee Avenue
Parking
Parking will be available in the Arts District Garage located just south of City Hall. Paid parking is also available in lots and garages located throughout downtown Oklahoma City and limited street parking is located around the perimeter of the event.
Streetcar Service
Parked far? No problem. OKC Streetcar will be free of charge April 25 – 30. The Library stop on the Downtown loop faces the east entrance to Festival grounds!
The MAPS 3 Modern Streetcar, known as the Oklahoma City Streetcar or OKC Streetcar, links important districts in and around downtown Oklahoma City. The streetcar will stop at 112 N. Hudson Ave, right next to Festival grounds on the east side.
For more information, call 405-270-4848 or visit artscouncilokc.com.
