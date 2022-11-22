Artist Beatriz Mayorca and Judge Philippa James, presiding judge at the Oklahoma City Municipal Court will participate at the installation of Mayorca's sculpture “Oklahoma: Scenic View” in the Oklahoma City Municipal Court atrium on Tuesday (November 22).
Both Mayorca and Judge James will be available for comment about the artwork at the event, set for 1 p.m. at the court atrium, 700 Couch Drive.
Mayorca is a Venezuelan-born artist and interior designer. She graduated with a degree in social communication from the Central University of Venezuela but her passion for the arts and design made her seek a bachelor’s of fine arts from the University of Central Oklahoma.
In a press release circulated by the city government's communications staff, Mayorca commented: "Driving deep into Central Oklahoma, I stared at the landscape. I saw an amalgamation between the sky, the field showing its red soil along with the grass dancing in the breeze passing by."
Note: Pat McGuigan of the Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report, working with a press release from the city’s government’s communications staff.
