STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Robert Moore hit two home runs and Arkansas scored eight runs — including a grand slam by Jalen Battles — in the eighth inning as the Razorbacks rallied to beat Oklahoma State 20-12 on Saturday night at the Stillwater Regional.
Arkansas (40-18) advances to Sunday's title game against the winner of an elimination game between Oklahoma State (40-21) and Missouri State on Sunday morning. A loss by the Razorbacks would force a finale on Monday.
Peyton Stovall led off the eighth with a single before Zack Gregory and Braydon Webb were each hit by a pitch to load the bases. Nolan McLean replaced reliever Roman Phansalkar and struck out Brady Slavens but Cayden Wallace drew an eight-pitch walk to score Stovall, Michael Turner walked on four straight balls to bring in Gregory and Webb scored when Lanzilli was hit by a pitch to give the Razorbacks their first lead of the game at 11-10. Moore followed with another walk before Trevor Martin came on and his first pitch was drilled over the wall in left by Battles to make it 16-10.
Roc Riggio went 4-for-5 with a double, a homer and five RBIs for Oklahoma State. McLean hit a two-run home run to spark a five-run third inning to give the Cowboys a 7-2 lead.
Slavens, Wallace, Lanzilli and Turner each hit a home run for Arkansas. Turner and Lanzilli drove in four runs apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.