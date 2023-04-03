Oklahoma City -- On April 7, this upcoming First Friday, the Paseo Arts & Creativity Center will open three new exhibitions: Duets in Gallery I, Branching in Gallery II and Don’t Paint the Mailbox in Gallery III. An opening reception will be held during First Friday from 6-9 p.m. at 3024 Paseo.
‘Duets’ is an exhibition organized by Autism Oklahoma, a non-profit organization that believes that every person with autism is unique and important. Nineteen pairs of artists on the autism spectrum have been paired with a locally recognized visual artist to complete a “duet” painting. Autism Oklahoma was one of 12 proposals selected for funding through the Artistic Innovations Grant.
This grant is a program of the Mid-America Arts Alliance made possible through assistance from the National Endowment for the Arts with the Oklahoma Arts Council.
‘Branching’ is a collection of paintings by Sylvie Mayer, a painter originally from Rhode Island and currently located in Oklahoma City. She holds a BFA in Painting from the Rhode Island School of Design and will be an MFA Painting candidate at Boston University in the Fall of 2023.
In this exhibition, Sylvie uses natural subjects such as tree branches and seasons to illustrate her frequent themes of loss, the passage of time and mortality.
Last, ‘Don’t Paint the Mailbox’ is an exhibit of whimsical artwork by Jennifer Jones. By reflecting on her own artistic journey, Jennifer intends to use her work to “allow adults to tap into the inner child and permits escape to a happier time and place.”
These pieces include absurdist subjects and vibrant colors to ignite a sense of wonder and imagination for anyone of any age.
The Paseo Arts District, Oklahoma’s popular arts destination, hosts the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk. Visitors can stroll throughout the district and immerse themselves in new art exhibits, special guest artists and live entertainment within walking distance.
Along with the artwork, visitors can dine at any of the ten restaurants that make up the Paseo’s distinct atmosphere.
