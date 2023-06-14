One of Oklahoma City’s entertainment destinations is about to get supercharged. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games will soon be the newest addition to The Half, joining Flix Brewhouse and Chicken N Pickle.
At nearly 100,000-square-feet of exciting and thrilling activities, Andretti will offer indoor electric go-kart racing, an arcade, virtual reality experiences, laser tag, bowling and more. It also will be home to a large event space, a restaurant and bar.
Tammy Fate, director of Retail Development and Recruitment for the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, said landing an entertainment attraction like Andretti is a big win for OKC.
“We knew there was a need for an experiential entertainment concept and Andretti is a perfect fit,” Fate said.
Fate said the city has been courting Andretti since 2018.
Andretti’s decision to choose The Half for its OKC location made sense, especially once the Chamber’s retail development team provided relevant data to Andretti’s decision makers that showed more than 100,000 cars pass by the area per day. The location along Interstate 235 is also easy to access and it’s where entertainment growth is happening.
Fate said the $35 million development will bring more than 300 jobs to the city.
This will be Andretti’s first location in the state and its 10th nationally.
