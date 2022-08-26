OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma History Center has announced an upcoming performance in its Kilgen Theater Organ Series, featuring organist Jonas Nordwall. Playing selections with the theme “Americana: A Musical Tour of the USA,” the performance will be held on Monday, September 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for Oklahoma Historical Society members and $20 for nonmembers, and may be reserved by calling 405-522-0765. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Oklahoma History Center is located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.
Jonas Nordwall is an internationally renowned virtuoso organist equally skilled in both traditional classical and modern/popular schools.
At 16, Nordwall performed for Sweden’s King Gustav Adolf. His studies expanded to piano and organ at age 10 with Portland teacher Goldie Pos. In 1970 Nordwall graduated with a bachelor of music degree in organ performance from the University of Portland.
Beginning in the mid-1960s, Nordwall was one of few organists professionally playing theater pipe organs. Since 1966 he has been a featured artist for many American Theatre Organ Society national and regional conventions. The society presented its Organist of the Year Award to Nordwall in 1987.
Nordwall has produced over 30 highly acclaimed recordings, and has served as the organist for First United Methodist Church of Portland for more than 50 years.
The Oklahoma History Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society and is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, National Archives and is an accredited member of the American Alliance of Museums.
The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma.
For more information about the OHS, visit okhistory.org.
