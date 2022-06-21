OKLAHOMA CITY -- Recently, nearly 300 Allied Arts donors, art administrators, artists, volunteers and friends came together to mark the end of the 2022 campaign. At the Celebration Event held at Oklahoma Contemporary, campaign chairs Sody and Robert Clements announced the organization had raised an historic $4,823,790 for central Oklahoma’s cultural community through the 2022 campaign and American Rescue Plan funds.
“What a milestone to raise a historic $4.8 million for Allied Arts and our local cultural landscape,” said Robert Clements, 2022 Campaign Chair. “The overwhelming generosity from all sectors of our community speaks volumes about the value of the arts to our region’s quality of life.
“The Allied Arts network of 40+ cultural nonprofits is relying on this support more than ever as they continue to feel the effects of the pandemic,” Clements added.
In partnership with the City of Oklahoma City, Allied Arts will award $1 million in COVID-relief grants to eligible arts nonprofits based in Oklahoma City that demonstrate need and pandemic-related losses or expenses.
“Mayor David Holt and the City of Oklahoma City leadership recognize that the nonprofit arts industry is an important sector of our economy, and financial support is necessary to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the organizations that work tirelessly to transform lives through the arts,” said Deborah McAuliffe Senner, Allied Arts president and CEO.
In addition to a celebration announcing the giving total, the event was an opportunity to recognize the leadership, vision and philanthropic legacy of Honorary Chairs Cathy and Phil Busey, as well as to thank Allied Arts donors, volunteers and employee giving partners, McAuliffe noted.
Leading donors were Devon Energy, Hobby Lobby, and OG&E[JB1] , The Chickasaw Nation, The City of Oklahoma City and The Kirkpatrick Family Fund. Each made significant contributions of $100,000 or more as Visionary donors in support of the Allied Arts 2022 campaign.
Employee giving campaigns were held by more than 145 businesses across the greater metro and raised a record-breaking $700,000 for Allied Arts.
Employees attended virtual and in-person presentations, learning firsthand about the impact of donations on arts programming and education while also engaging in hands-on arts experiences.
The top-producing employee-giving campaigns were Continental Resources, Employees of the City of Oklahoma City, American Fidelity, Devon Energy, OGE Energy Corp., Newmark Robinson Park/Robinson Park, Bank of Oklahoma, BancFirst, Duncan Oil Properties, and Crowe & Dunlevy.
During the event, Max Myers, Co-Founder & CFO at Tall Oak Midstream received the prestigious Zach D. Taylor Award recognizing his leadership and volunteer efforts in Oklahoma.
Also, during event, Glen Maynard assumed Allied Arts board leadership.
Allied Arts is committed to pandemic recovery assistance and accepts donations year-round.
As a United Arts Fund, Allied Arts works to broaden support for the arts by raising financial support for cultural organizations, encouraging participation and attendance, advocating for arts education, and promoting excellence in the arts and arts management.
Since its founding in 1971, the organization has raised more than $86 million to advance the arts in central Oklahoma.
Allied Arts is home to more than 40 nonprofit cultural organizations. Member agencies include: Ambassadors’ Concert Choir, Arts Council Oklahoma City, Canterbury Voices, Carpenter Square Theatre, Cimarron Opera, deadCenter Film, Firehouse Art Center, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma and Thelma Gaylord Academy, Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art, Metropolitan School of Dance, and the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum
Other organizations include: OK City Chorus, Oklahoma Children’s Theatre, Oklahoma City Ballet, Oklahoma City Museum of Art, Oklahoma City Philharmonic, Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center, Oklahoma Opry, Oklahoma Shakespeare, Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC), Oklahoma Youth Orchestras, Prairie Dance Theatre, Red Earth Inc., Science Museum Oklahoma, and The Sooner Theatre
For more information, contact Allied Arts at 405-278-8944 or visit alliedartsokc.com.
