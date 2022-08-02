OKLAHOMA CITY – The Allied Arts board of directors has named Sunny Cearley as the organization’s next President and CEO, concluding a five-month nationwide search.
“Sunny has precisely the experience, deep community connections and passion for the arts we were looking for in our next leader,” said Allied Arts Board Chair Steve Mason. “I’ve known her professionally for many years. We were impressed with her vision for Allied Arts, as well as her leadership skills and I have complete confidence in her ability to help the organization grow and thrive.”
Cearley, who currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Membership at the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, assumed her new post at Allied Arts on August 1. She succeeds Deborah McAuliffe Senner, who has been with Allied Arts for 21 years, including 13 as President and CEO.
“A thriving arts community is absolutely vital to the health and growth of our city and our state,” Cearley said. “The visual and performing arts attract talent and industry, and they enhance individual quality of life. They unite our community, provide beauty, provoke conversation and help people of all ages reach their full potential.
“Deborah, staff and Allied Arts’ volunteer leadership have grown an outstanding organization, and I look forward to building on all they have created,” she said.
Incoming Board Chair Glen Maynard praised the board’s selection, saying, “Allied Arts is one of the premier united arts funds in the nation, and Sunny convinced everyone involved in our search that she has the knowledge and talent to align more people with our work and bring more support for the sector doing so much good in our state.”
Cearley previously served as Director of Sales and Community Relations for The Journal Record Publishing Co. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Baylor University and a Master’s in Journalism from the University of North Texas. Her community involvement includes the board of directors for The Civic Center Foundation, El Sistema Oklahoma, and Leadership Oklahoma City’s YLX program. She is a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma City Class 30 and LOYAL Class III.
“I am excited to begin the work of supporting more than 40 arts and cultural agencies while connecting communities with our mission,” Cearley added.
As a United Arts Fund, Allied Arts works to broaden awareness about the arts by raising financial support for cultural organizations, encouraging participation and attendance, advocating for arts education, and promoting excellence in the arts and arts management.
Since its founding in 1971, the organization has raised more than $86 million to advance the arts in central Oklahoma.
Allied Arts is comprised of more than 40 nonprofit cultural organizations. Member agencies include: Ambassadors’ Concert Choir, Arts Council Oklahoma City, Canterbury Voices, Carpenter Square Theatre, Cimarron Opera, deadCenter Film, Firehouse Art Center, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma and Thelma Gaylord Academy, Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art, Metropolitan School of Dance, National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, OK City Chorus, Oklahoma Children’s Theatre, Oklahoma City Ballet, Oklahoma City Museum of Art, Oklahoma City Philharmonic, Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center, Oklahoma Opry, Oklahoma Shakespeare, Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC), Oklahoma Youth Orchestras, Prairie Dance Theatre, Red Earth, Inc., Science Museum Oklahoma and The Sooner Theatre.
For more information, contact Allied Arts at 405-278-8944 or visit alliedartsokc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.