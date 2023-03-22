OKLAHOMA CITY – During the Allied Arts 2023 Campaign Kickoff event, held at the Yale Theater in Oklahoma City, more than 300 guests gathered to celebrate the public launch of the 2023 fundraising campaign.
Allied Arts Board Chair Glen Maynard welcomed donors, sponsors, government leaders, volunteers and government leaders who came together to celebrate the arts.
“Oklahoma City is proud to have top-notch arts organizations that pivoted to stay afloat during the pandemic. But, three years of dramatically altered operations are still negatively impacting our arts community,” Maynard said. “We must unite for the arts to ensure Oklahoma City, and the entire state remains a thriving arts scene. This is exactly what we aim to accomplish with the funds raised during our 2023 campaign season.”
Hillary and Peter Farrell, 2023 Campaign co-chairs, announced Allied Arts has raised more than $1.68 million to date.
“On top of world-renowned exhibits and Broadway-caliber productions, our arts groups are committed to making art accessible to all,” said Hillary Farrell.
Throughout the 2023 campaign, Allied Arts will also recognize the philanthropy and vision of Sherri and Bill Lance as Honorary Chairs. Bill is Secretary of State for the Chickasaw Nation and Sherri Lance is President and Managing Partner of Gaming Capital Group. Together they have been long-standing supporters of Allied Arts and several other charitable organizations in Oklahoma.
The Campaign Kickoff event featured performances by a variety of nonprofit organizations supported by Allied Arts, including Lyric Theatre and Opry Heritage Foundation of Oklahoma.
The event also featured the reveal of the Allied Arts 2023 campaign video made by Prairie Surf Media. Organizations represented in the video include Metropolitan School of Dance, Arts Council OKC’s Creative Aging Program and Canterbury Voices.
Donations to Allied Arts are tax-deductible and can be made at alliedartsokc.com. Just $10 provides a pair of ballet slippers for an afterschool program, and $25 underwrites 50 quality music lessons for financially disadvantaged students. A $100 donation provides visual arts programming for 15 seniors with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
Some donation levels provide benefits for the donor. Individuals donating $50 or more receive the OKCityCard, an entertainment discount card offering year-round savings at more than 400 arts events and activities, local retail stores and restaurants. Those donating $1,000, $1,500, $2,500 or more will receive additional benefits and donor group membership.
As a United Arts Fund, Allied Arts works to broaden support for the arts by raising financial support for cultural organizations, encouraging participation and attendance, advocating for arts education, and promoting excellence in the arts and arts management.
Since its founding in 1971, the organization has raised more than $87 million to advance the arts in central Oklahoma.
Allied Arts has approximately 40 nonprofit cultural organizations under its umbrella. Member agencies include: Ambassadors’ Concert Choir, Arts Council Oklahoma City, Canterbury Voices, Carpenter Square Theatre, Cimarron Opera, deadCenter Film, Firehouse Art Center, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma and Thelma Gaylord Academy, Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art, Metropolitan School of Dance, National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, OK City Chorus, Oklahoma Children’s Theatre, Oklahoma City Ballet, Oklahoma City Museum of Art, Oklahoma City Philharmonic, Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center, Oklahoma Shakespeare, Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC), Oklahoma Youth Orchestras, Opry Heritage Foundation of Oklahoma, Prairie Dance Theatre, Red Earth, Inc., Science Museum Oklahoma, and The Sooner Theatre.
For more information or to contribute, visit alliedartsokc.com or call 405-278-8944.
