Fort Scott, Kansas -- When former major league baseball player Adam LaRoche teamed up with Caroline Bryan, wife of country music star Luke Bryan, he intended to carry out one of his well-known pranks to lure Bryan to make good on a hunting trip.
What he experienced in return was priceless generosity to benefit his charity, the E3 Ranch Foundation, which supports combat veterans, fights against human trafficking, and supports persons embroiled in humanitarian crises globally.
"Luke Gives Back" is the culmination and result of that prank between long-time friends and includes:
* Grand Prize: Keys to Luke’s custom 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT, and $30,000 cash
* Second Prize: Ultimate party with Luke Bryan and Friends in Mexico. A 5-day trip to Luke’s “Crash My Playa” music fest January 19-22, 2023.
* Third Prize: Weekend getaway for 4 people to Music City. A 2-night trip for the winner and 3 guests to Nashville, TN, with dinner at the E3 Chophouse.
‘Luke Gives Back’ is available through Tuesday, December 27. Winners of the indicated prizes will be announced on Wednesday, January 4. To learn more about Luke Gives Back, visit lukegivesback.org and/or e3gives.org.
The "prank with a purpose" has received the star power support of friends and celebrities such as Peyton Manning, Jason Aldean, Tim Tebow, and Willie Robertson; all chiming in to show their support of the prank-driven giveaway.
“I can’t take full credit for this escapade,” stated Adam LaRoche.
“Caroline is my partner-in-crime, and we came up with this prank for a purpose -– to support E3’s mission of serving others. Luke, of course, being one of the humblest and greatest guys around, was happy to be tricked into giving away his custom truck.”
The E3 Ranch Foundation was founded in 2017 by Adam (a professional baseball player) and his wife, Jennifer LaRouche.
The organization supports combat veterans, fights against human trafficking, and provides support during humanitarian crises globally.
The three facets of the organization embody their commitment to the words of Psalms 82, “Defend the weak and the fatherless; uphold the cause of the poor and oppressed.”
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from information compiled by Oklahoman Lisa Liebl of 'Mega-Media," a public relations and information firm, and her colleague Katie Kissal.
