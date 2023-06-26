Oklahoma City -- Drawn to art all her life, Ebony Iman Dallas, who grew up in Oklahoma City, describes herself as “fifth-generation Black Oklahoman and second-generation Somali-American.”
Her works fuse those roots into powerful, spiritual portrayals of struggle and triumph. She and Kaream Cheong are the featured artists at JRB Art’s July and August exhibition.
Dallas wrote, in an “artist’s statement” for JRB that her work consciously “frames Black people in a holy light,” because (in her words) “the humanity of Black people has been called into question since the founding of this nation.”
Viewing her creations brings to this reviewer’s discerning heart struggle and triumph, doubt and confidence, despair and love – and, to be sure, the power of each.
Some years ago, she could have been called “a rising star” – and, in fact, that is how this writer characterized her recently. It is more apt to deem her an established creative presence – hence, her shared space at one of Oklahoma’s leading art galleries this summer.
Opening July 7, from 5-9 p.m., JRB Art at The Elms (2810 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City, 73103) will present art from two women with “separate ethnic and racial histories exploring traditional and changing mindsets.”
Cheong, featured along with Dallas, was trained as a graphic designer and says she has a niche in which she combines “combine colors and composing spaces to create art.”
Dallas has extensive experience. Her “mixed-media” work, in the words of JRB’s advance material, “combines contemporary African woodcarving and textiles with line work inspired by Somali henna designs.”
She has carved out her niche in varied spaces – at Oklahoma Contemporary in a joint exhibit with Guggenheim Fellow Ron Tarver, at New York’s Romare Bearden Centennial, and her solo Paseo Plunge exhibition, “Through Abahay’s Eyes. And, a notable time at the Joyce Gordon Gallery in California (Oakland).
She was a founding fellow of the Oklahoma City Thunder Artist group, and the 2022 LEAP artist and of the year and artist-in-residence. Last decade, she taught at the University of Oklahoma’s Clara Luper Department of African and African-American Studies. She also taught at Oklahoma City University’s School of Visual Arts.
Wilson Athletics chose her to select a limited edition basketball for the company’s commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa events once called a “riot” but now commonly references as a massacre. She participated in the Greenwood Art Project for the City of Tulsa.
The City Sentinel recently reported on her mural (with Quiquia Calhoun, Jarica Walsh and students at Frederick A. Douglass High School) in tribute to the late Willa Johnson at a new Recreation Center in northeast Oklahoma City.
In our interview at that event, she described her love for art as a child in Oklahoma, and the encouragement she received, while still in elementary school, from a professional animator.
Her Master of Fine Arts was earned at the California College of the Arts. She established the Afrikanation Artists Organization in Hargeisa, Somaliland, opening the first “post-war” art gallery.
She said, in a prepared statement, that her work explores “my dual Black identity” – the aforementioned African woocarvers “and textile designers,” Somali henna designs,” and activism inspired by the Black Arts Movement and Harlem Renaissance.”
All this, she describes as “a bridge and act of reclamation.”
Again, in her words, Ebony explores “the space where one's humanity is assigned value, and social hierarchies are created and used to justify brutality against some while showing mercy for others. This is the space that allowed my father, Said Osman, to be killed at the hands of police officers like so many in this country.”
Her vibrant works seem to match her self-described mission: “My art serves as a bridge between continental Africans and her diaspora by excavating truths revealing connections that time, space, and adversity could never destroy.”
This woman is … an artist.
Even in tumultuous times, there are zones of peace – for reflection. Art of all sorts is my zone of peace, even when I am pondering works that might spark contention.
Ebony Iman Dallas does not need my affirmation or approval for all aspects of her guiding artistic philosophy.
However, I offer words admiration for the products – described as “multi-media” – flowing from that philosophy.
