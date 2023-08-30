Living Arts of Tulsa has announced that the Bunnell Street Arts Center’s nationally touring exhibition, Protection: Adaptation & Resistance is coming to Tulsa from September 1 - October 13.
Alaska Native artists explore contemporary issues in violence against women, the pandemic, climate change, and other human rights injustices at the core of this exhibit. This exhibit is curated by Asia Freeman of Bunnell Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Protection: Adaptation and Resistance centers Indigenous ways of knowing. Working within intergenerational learning groups and as collaborators in vibrant community networks, Alaska’s Indigenous artists are invigorating traditional stories in customary arts and proposing resilient futures through design, tattoo, regalia, and graphic arts.
Artist projects elevate collaboration, allyship, and community as tools of resistance, adaptation, and cultural affirmation. The exhibition explores three themes: Land and Culture Protectors, Activists for Justice and Sovereignty, and Resilient Futures. There are 52 artists in the show with 16 projects.
Living Arts of Tulsa is an intentionally diverse community, our board of directors, patrons, and staff all come from different walks of life working together to provide a thoughtful and rigorous arts ecology for artistic works that push both artists and the audience to engage in an experience beyond the traditional gallery setting.
Providing critically engaged contemporary art, Living Arts of Tulsa provides a platform for evolving ideas and aesthetics, interdisciplinarity, and community empowerment through exhibitions, workshops, performances, films, lectures, and education.
Note: This first story from City Sentinel-Tulsa first appeared online, here:
https://www.citynewstulsa.com/arts_and_entertainment/adaptation-resistance-exhibition-in-tulsa/article_4a6adc60-42e5-11ee-9803-7b7fdf562a28.html. It is reposted with the author's permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.