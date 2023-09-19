Comedy legend and Mark Twain Prize recipient for American Humor Adam Sandler is bringing his "I missed you" comedy tour to Oklahoma City's Paycom Center on December 9th.
Pre-sale is starting on Thursday September 21st and Winstar World Casino and Resort at Thackerville December 8th.
The 25-city tour will feature new material, some songs and more according to Sandler's website. Tickets for the OKC stop start at $77.
The following is the full tour schedule:
- October 12 Rogers Arena-Vancouver Canada
- October 13 Climate Pledge Arena- Seattle Washington
- October 14 Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum- Portland Oregon
- October 18 SAP Center- San Jose California
- October 19 Tahoe Blue Event Center- Stateline Nevada
- October 20 Save Mart Center Fresno California
- October 21 Acrisure Arena- Thousand Palms California
- October 23 Honda Center- Anaheim California
- November 7 Scotiabank Arena- Toronto Canada
- November 8 Blue Cross Arena- Rochester New York
- November 9 Capital One Arena- Washington D.C.
- November 11 Fiserv Forum- Milwaukee Wisconsin
- November 12 Target Center- Minneapolis Minnesota
- November 13 Wells Fargo Arena- Des Moines Iowa
- November 16 FedEx Forum Memphis Tennessee
- November 15 Gainbridge Fieldhouse- Indianapolis Indiana
- December 2 Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay- Las Vegas Nevada
- December 3 Delta Center- Salt Lake City Utah
- December 7 Frost Bank Center- San Antonia Texas
- December 8 Lucas Oil Live at Winstar Casino and Resort- Thackerville Oklahoma Tickets start at $189
- December 9 Paycom Center- Oklahoma City Oklahoma
- December 10 Intrust Bank Arena- Wichita Kansas
- December 12 Ball Arena- Denver Colorado
