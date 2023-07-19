Oklahoma City – State Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, said he was excited about the thousands of new jobs and multi-billion-dollar investment that will come with Mansion Entertainment Group's announcement of a new theme park, the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort, that will be built on Route 66 in Vinita, just west of Grand Lake.
“There’s no better place to represent the heart of America than northeast Oklahoma, since we are the heart of America,” Bergstrom said in a press release sent to The City Sentinel.
“This $2 billion investment in our state will create more than 4,000 jobs and introduce a new category of entertainment to the region, and its long-term economic impact will be transformative.”
American Heartland Theme Park and Resort is expected to open in 2026 and will be comparable in size to the Magic Kingdom or Disneyland.
Spanning 125 acres of the 1,000-acre resort property, the park will offer rides, shows, dining and other attractions. Analysts assert that 4.9 million guests are anticipated annually.
“Tourism is already one of Oklahoma’s top industries and this project will elevate our state and this region to another level. Since tourism is a doorway to economic development, American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will draw new businesses not only to the area nearby but also throughout the region and state,” Bergstrom said.
A 300-room hotel and indoor water park, 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins are also set to be constructed to accommodate visitors to the park and area tourists.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel selected this story for posting, adapting a state Senate press release, selecting the illustrations, and adding more details from Mansion Entertainment Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.