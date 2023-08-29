AAA expects Labor Day weekend travel to be busier this year than in 2022, on the road in the air and on cruises as well.
Despite the recent increase, the pump price is about the same as over the holiday weekend last year. Most Labor Day travelers will drive to their holiday destinations, closing out the summer with one of the Greater American road trips. Gas prices have been on the rise since mid-July and are not expected to deter those who want to get away.
According to AAA booking data, flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises are all up to 2022. So, it is not just the roads that are busy this year.
Riley Mansuetti, AAA spokesperson in Oklahoma, said ”whether you are hitting the road, headed to the airport, or getting ready to set sail over the holiday weekend, travelers should expect a lot of company and a plan accordingly. Drivers should ensure the vehicles are road ready, especially given the toll the summer heat can take on batteries and tires.”
Best and worst times to travel by car
INRIX expects Thursday, August 31st, between 2:00 and 6:00 PM to be the busiest time on the roads during the long Labor Day weekend. Friday, September 1st is also expected to have higher than normal traffic volumes between 11:00 AM and 9:00 PM.
Labor Day weekend flights
AAA encourages anyone flying over the holiday weekend to check airline schedules for delays or cancellations before leaving for the airport. Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours before any domestic travel and three hours early for international travel.
According to AAA, travel bookings to domestic destinations over the holiday weekend are up 4% and international bookings are up 44%.
Seattle, Orlando, Anchorage, New York, and Las Vegas rank as the top five domestic destinations. Seattle tourism has received a boost related to strong demand for Alaskan cruises. Florida destinations are popular for their beaches and theme parks and cruise ports in Central Florida. Fort Lauderdale, Tampa. and Miami AAA data shows that domestic cruise bookings over the Labor Day weekend are up 19% compared to 2022.
Vancouver, Rome, London, Dublin, and Paris marked the top five international destinations over Labor Day weekend. Canada is popular this time of year because of its cooler temperatures and stunning scenery. Europe has seen a surge in travel all year, with more people eager to see the world again without restrictions.
Slow down, move over
AAA reminds all drivers to slow down and move over for first responders working at the roadside over the weekend. The move over law requires motorists to slow down, when possible, to change lanes moving away from police and fire and emergency personnel on the roadside including tow drivers here in Oklahoma. The law requires that drivers move over.
Mansuetti added “drivers have flexibility in planning, are encouraged to travel at off peak hours before 7:00 AM or after 8:00 PM.”
About AAA:
AAA provides automotive, travel, and insurance services to more than 62 million members nationwide and more than 400,000 members in Oklahoma.
