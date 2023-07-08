This spring, I went on a bucket list trip with my sweetie and floated the Grand Canyon. We covered about 280 miles in 17 days on the river, camping on beaches at night, floating in dories during the day. By chance, we were on the river for a planned three day flood, which raised the Colorado River to levels not seen in a generation (see link about the "High Flow Event" below.)
I've been home for over a month and still haven't grasped everything that happened because it was such an extreme experience. Days were cold, wet, hot, windy, sandy, tiring, and magnificent, with more than a few moments that literally took my breath away.
I had never been white water rafting before and this was "big" water so it's a lot to take in all at once.
Back in the studio, feeling slightly battered and a little overwhelmed, I found myself painting an explosion of flowers. They are my immediate, emotional, and heartfelt response to the canyon adventure. As a painter, I find that my artistic response to experiences acts on a kind of internal delay. Therefore, I can say with some confidence that you can expect actual Grand Canyon pictures later. However, I can't say with confidence when "later" will be.
We were fortunate to travel with an outstanding outfitter, OARS. With collective experience of more than 150 YEARS on the Colorado we felt safe and cared for the entire trip. They are STELLAR. They also have some mind-blowing videos of the river so check out their site! I don't have mind-blowing videos of my own because I was busy holding on in those moments!
Finally, if you're interested in knowing more the river below Glen Canyon Dam, check out the book "The Emerald Mile."
Another news nugget from Deborah Burian
In April, I got the news that work from my residency at Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument would be included in an exhibit at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, NM. The exhibit, "HUMANHOOD" is in the West Gallery of the University Museum if you're in the area.
The department of Geography and Environmental Studies at NMSU is doing a study on the impact of Artist in Residence (AiR) programs on the parks. Given my interest in protecting public lands, I'm really pleased to be a part of this.
Notes: Deborah Burian is a favorite of Pat McGuigan at The City Sentinel. He says, “I admire her work quietly, from afar, and she sends along musings on life, art and her adventures. She generously shares her works on Facebook, with comments on the context for the post.” Contact: deborah@deborahburian.com, snail mail: Deborah Burian, artist, 1214 NW Pennsylvania, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73107
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.