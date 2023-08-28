Oklahoma City – As summer ends, the “Sound of Freedom” remains the biggest surprise of the hot-months season. This seems to perplex movie reviewers at Rolling Stone, among other chroniclers of contemporary culture.
Even your humble servant (me) described the movie’s success as “unexpected.” But even I -- persistent critic of “mainstream media” narratives – can fall victim to those narratives, at least on occasion.
Some analyses and news reports hint that the “surprise” is actually not a surprise.
Through a few days ago, there had been 19,680,879 domestic paid admissions for the film.
On Sunday, the Angel Studios production had reached $181,038,014 in domestic gross receipts.
To be sure, Sunday marked the second annual National Cinema Day, when the movie industry pushed themes encouraging in-theatre attendance, so Hollywood experienced a generic bump that day.
“Freedom” has not yet opened in the United Kingdom – including London, always a crucial stop for films aiming for world-wide audiences. That happens this Friday, September 1.
Fifty-five days after film’s July 4 release, the Sunday (August 28) domestic receipts were higher than the Friday and Saturday paid receipts combined.
Among films in current continuous release, the film still ranks in ninth place.
In an important Newsweek analysis almost a month ago (July 31), writer Jamie Burton pointed out that perhaps unsurprising strength of the story among those who self-identify as “conservative” in political terms.
Notably, at least for Burton, “perhaps surprisingly it has also struck a chord with Democratic moviegoers.”
A then-new poll "by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, provided to Newsweek, 59 percent of Democratic voters have a 'favorable' or 'very favorable' opinion of Sound of Freedom, while only 10 percent think of it unfavorably."
(https://www.newsweek.com/sound-freedom-movie-surprisingly-popular-democrats-according-study-1816274 )
Newsweek’s Burton narrative continued, “65 percent of Republican voters have a positive view of Sound of Freedom, while that figure goes up to 73 percent among third party voters, and 49 percent of non-voters think of the movie positively.”
Notably, high percentages of film-goers have confirmed reports on social media outlets about odd theater problems – unexplained technical glitches, last minute cancellations of showings (for which high numbers of film-goers were in line), and other incidents – that kept some Americans from viewing the film on a first or second try.
Burton wrote this: “A significant portion of those polled on both sides of the political divide said they believed that Sound of Freedom has in fact been ‘suppressed’ in cinemas, despite denials from” one of the world’s largest in-person film distributors.
In full context, the popularity of the film among non-conservative film goers is not a shock.
Mira Sorvino portrays the spouse of the story’s main character played by Jim Cavaziel.
Although not the star of the movie, Sorvino has emerged as a passionate defender of the story, her colleagues and the message.
She and Cavaziel, in just minutes on screen, share a special, wholesome and righteous chemistry that feeds the story-line.
The latter is among the best-known Christian (Roman Catholic) conservatives active in the film industry, due to his starring role in “Passion of The Christ.”
Sorvino defies facile characterization. Here are some details to promote understanding, rather than distortion.
She has been married to Christopher Backus (who has some acting chops of his own) since 2004. They have four children.
Sorvino is not demonstrative in her faith, but has described herself as a Christian in scattered interviews. Over the past decade she has taken on some parts in faith-oriented stories, making an edifying contribution to the common culture.
And her credentials as woman of substance are unassailable.
She studied Chinese at Harvard University, graduating magna cum laude.
Her thesis focused on racial conflict in China, with in-depth insights gained during a year studying on the mainland. She is considered by some (not a term she uses herself) fluent in Mandarin Chinese.
She came to world-wide attention in 1995, winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in “Mighty Aphrodite.”
Along her personal and professional journey, she had to rebuff sexual advances from Harvey Weinstein, who once was a major player in Hollywood.
Sorvino had long believed that her rejection of Weinstein’s desires hurt her career, and revealed as much after his varied mis-behaviors attracted worldwide scrutiny and condemnation.
Indeed Peter Jackson (creator of the film trilogy adapting the “Lord of the Rings” novels) revealed in 2019 that Weinstein (whose financing and connections were important to the Rings project) had blocked his consideration of both Sorvino and Ashley Judd -- a friend and colleague of Sorvino and herself a target of Weinstein’s inappropriateness -- for roles in the trilogy.
As the “MeToo” movement took on intensity, Sorvino revealed that in her youth she was a victim of date rape.
Sorvino has also joined picket lines in support of the movie writer union’s strike against the film industry. In this, she demonstrates affinity to at least some aspects of the Hollywood establishment.
Her involvement in this movie is a notable means for indicating that the appeal of “Sound of Freedom” is not linked to partisan or political concerns.
Sorvino (as previously noted by The City Sentinel) is one of the world’s best-known advocates for victims of human trafficking, including child sex trafficking. She has served as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, focused on trafficking issues, since 2009.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/past-present-and-prophecy-sound-of-freedom/article_9a44331a-360d-11ee-a80b-13137f29a508.html#google_vignette )
After all the sound and fury aimed at undermining the success of this motion picture, it is what it is: “Sound of Freedom” is not only a well-produced movie with a compelling based-on-truth story line, in excels in every category of excellent film-making.
It is also a cultural “leading indicator” that the power of truth can still -- despite all the noise and distortion of the present cultural darkness -- set people free. That is indeed “a tale as old as time” and a theme that never grows old.
