ARCADIA – A full afternoon of ukulele music is scheduled for the 6th annual UkeFest, set for Sunday, September 10. The concert will be held at the Arcadia Round Barn, a landmark and tourist attraction located on historic U.S. Route 66 in Arcadia, Oklahoma.
Eighteen solo and ensemble acts will take the stage between 12 and 4:30 p.m., according to Lory Ferguson, UkeFest coordinator.
Performers will include Sixteen Strings, the Ukulalians, Funkalele, the Tulsa Ukulele Club, Misspent Ukes, Functional Polly and Peppermint Mocha. Spanish guitarist Edgar Cruz will make a cameo appearance on the ukulele, along with singer-songwriter Joe Baxter, who coordinates the live music at the barn.
J and J Catering and Concessions will bring a food truck to the festival, offering fan favorites such as the Okie Pig and Porky sandwiches, the Top Dog hot dog with bacon and cheese and Fair Style Sausage.
Ukulele trader Thomas McCoy will have a booth and the Round Barn Museum and Gift shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival stage will be outdoors beneath the shade of the giant elm tree on the north side of the barn, Ferguson said.
Guests can bring blankets and lawn chairs or sit at the picnic tables.
Ukulele players not on the program are invited to bring their instruments for jam sessions inside the barn. The UkeFest will take the place of the monthly Round Barn Rendezvous, which will return in October.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for the maintenance of the barn, which was built in 1898 by local farmer William Harrison Odor using native bur oak boards soaked while green and forced into the curves needed for the walls and roof rafters.
Today, the Barn is owned and operated by the nonprofit Arcadia Historical and Preservation Society (AHPS).
Since 1994 when the restoration of the Round Barn was completed, the Arcadia Historical and Preservation Society (AHPS) has been primarily concerned with recruiting volunteers and raising money to keep the Barn in good repair and open to the public almost 365 days a year. To volunteer, call Kimberly Burk at 405-651-0240.
Donated by the Vrana sisters, the Round Barn is six miles east of Intertate 35 on historical Route 66 and is open every day. For more information about music at the barn, call Baxter at 405-833-1350.
For more information about the Arcadia Round Barn, visit arcadiaroundbarn.com.
