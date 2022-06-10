OKLAHOMA CITY – The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum is hosting the 50th annual Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale, showcasing works by some of the today’s finest contemporary Western artists.
Art is currently on exhibit and open to the public until August 7, with the Art Sale Weekend taking place June 17-18.
Prix de West is the nation’s premiere Western art exhibition & sale, bringing some of the finest artists and representations of the American West to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum since 1973.
“Since its beginnings as the National Academy of Western Art in 1973, Prix de West artists have represented the American West through painting and sculpture,” said Natalie Shirley, Museum President and CEO. “The Cowboy is proud to continue the tradition of preserving and promoting Western heritage and culture through this extraordinary event.”
Prix de West features works ranging from historical subject matter that reflect the early days of the West, to more contemporary and impressionistic artistic expressions. Landscapes, wildlife art, and illustrative scenes are highlighted in the exhibition.
The Prix de West exhibition and sale is the Museum’s largest annual fundraiser, raising more than $2.8 million in 2021 to help support exhibitions and Museum programming.
This year, 94 artists, both from the United States and internationally, are expected to attend, bringing nearly 300 original works.
Guest artists include Grant Redden and D. LaRue Mahlke, who will also attend, each bringing two original works to their first Prix de West.
“Since the Prix de West is made up of today's ‘very best’ Western artists, the artwork which is submitted each year is always of the very highest quality possible because the artists know that their work will be compared, by attendees, to the work of their peers - whom they highly respect,” said Prix de WestCommittee Chairman Dan Corazzi.
“Additionally, to ensure that the artwork for each year’s Show meets the quality standard of the Prix de West, all of the art is screened/juried (by the committee) before it is placed in the galleries for the public to view,” Corazzi added.
Works that are accepted each year and are displayed at ‘The Cowboy,’ alongside some of the finest contemporary artists working today, are also in competition for several annual Prix de West awards.
Among the awards given each year is the top-honored Prix de West Purchase Award, that some artists have described as the greatest honor of their careers, the press release stated.
The Purchase Award is given to the artist whose work of art is selected by the Prix de West Committee and purchased for the Museum’s permanent collection.
During the 49th annual Prix de West, held in 2021, Greg Beecham received the Purchase Award for his 30” x 48”, Oil on linen painting titled Gone Fishin’.
While attending the 2021 awards ceremony, Beecham said, “I’d be lying if I said I’d never dreamed of this. But I never thought it would happen. This is the big one. This is the greatest honor I’ve ever had and the greatest honor I’ll ever get.”
Each year, the Museum hosts a weekend of events surrounding Art Sale Weekend including artist seminars, workshops, a cocktail reception, a live auction and an awards dinner that will once again be held on Saturday evening.
Artist Gerald Balciar, who will return this year for his 40th Prix de West, was selected to design this year’s commemorative bolo tie, available for purchase at the Museum Store. This time-honored tradition is a favorite among attendees who wear the bolo throughout the weekend.
Also available for purchase each year is the show catalog including art and artist biographies. To commemorate the 50th Prix de West, the catalog will be expanded to include an in-depth history of the art of the past 50 years.
Returning for the third time this year are virtual viewing and proxy bidding options for those who are unable to attend Prix de West in person.
For more information on the 50th annual Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale, to make reservations, see a full schedule of events, or arrange to bid by proxy, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org/prixdewest.
The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum is located six miles northeast of downtown Oklahoma City at 1700 Northeast 63rd Street. For more information, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.