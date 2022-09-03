Kathy Buttry

The 50 Penn Place Art Gallery has set an art opening reception for September 11. A Kathy Buttry Original will be given away during the opening.

 Photo provided
 
The 50 Penn Place Art Gallery has set an “Art Opening Reception” for Sunday afternoon, September 11, from 2-4 p.m.
 
Gallery artists who are the recurring “stars” at the gallery include Ron Brandon, Kathy Buttry, Charlotte New, Bert Seabourn, Connie Seabourn, Cheryl J. Smith, Tim Sullivan and Glen Thomas.
 
Designated “Our Special Guest Artists” for this opening are Gayle Canada, Dorothy Davis, Brenda Dewald, Buck Dollarhide, James Eakins, Jessica Hall, Wayne Kilborn, Patrick Laird, Dana Lombardo, Clay Moore, Shirley Quaid, Karen Seikel, Ann Shannon, Jo Swigart and Marylee Wright.
 
This reception continues the recurring series of world-class and user-friendly events at "one of Oklahoma’s most successful and prestigious fine art galleries."
 
As explained on the gallery website, this facility "is owned and operated by 12 professional Oklahoma award-winning artists. In addition to new and constantly changing work by the gallery members, guest artists are invited to display their work in the gallery on a 2-month rotating basis. This maintains a new and exciting collection of work displayed for sale. A gallery opening is scheduled every two months to coincide with each new group of featured guest artists."
 
The narrative continues, “The gallery openings are an opportunity to meet the artists, view the new works on exhibit and enjoy light refreshments. An original piece of art by the featured artist is given away during the evening. Several events are scheduled throughout the year in conjunction with respected art associations and charitable organizations.”
 
 
The gallery is located on the ground floor at 50 Penn Place, 1900 N.W. Expressway, Suite 113, Oklahoma City, OK 73112. Telephone 405-848-5567. If you park on the level off Pennsylvania Avenue or enter from there, press the elevator button for ‘1R.’
 
Customary hours for the gallery are 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays – Saturdays. The gallery ownership deems itself “proud of our 27+ years.” At the September 11 event, visitors may register to win a Kathy Buttry Original, to be given away during the opening reception.
 
 
 
 
 
 
