The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum will host the 3rd annual OktoberWest Festival on September 29th in support of the Museum's educational programs.
The event is a version of the German Oktoberfest with western influences featuring food, drinks, entertainment, dancing, lawn games and a competition for the best German attire.
Tickets are available in advance all-inclusive for $75 which includes admission, unlimited food and beverages and a t-shirt, or the public can purchase an admission ticket with food and beverages sold separately for only $25.
Guests are encouraged to wear traditional German attire. Attendees wearing Dirndle or Lederhosen can enter a completion to win a prize.
Sponsorship packages are available which include VIP tickets, food, beer and recognition in event materials. Major sponsors include Cline Construction Ok LLC, Newcon Flooring, Handmade homes, Cresap Family Foundation, and Capital Distributing.
