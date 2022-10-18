OKLAHOMA CITY – Preparations are under way for the 36th annual Peace Festival sponsored by The Peace House in Oklahoma City. The event was cancelled for two years because of the COVID pandemic, but will return this year on Saturday, November 19.
The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a new location, the Embassy Suites Hotel NW, 3233 NW Expressway in Oklahoma City.
“We’ve mailed invitations and registration forms to a list of groups we hope will participate,” said Nathaniel Batchelder, Peace House director. “We’re especially seeking new groups that have not been there before and may not know about the opportunity.
“Tables at this free public event are allotted to groups working in social justice, human service, human rights, and environmental sustainability,” Batchelder added.
During the event, some 50 tables will display information and items for sale relating to women’s rights, children’s rights, civil rights, public education, health care, poverty reduction, human service, environmental sustainability, and climate change, organizers say.
“Inspired by the participating groups, each year throngs of visitors are committed to making a difference in our world and Oklahoma City,” Batchelder said.
Fair trade and home-made goods offered at the tables include organic coffee, pottery, crafts, carvings, and hand-made items from local artists and around the world.
Also available for purchase will be books, calendars, t-shirts, coffee cups and bumper stickers on the social justice theme.
An adult-supervised children’s activity room will provide activities such as a story quilt, floor puzzles, games, and face painting.
“Children need to see adults modeling activities such as the Peace Festival in their community,” said Gail Sloop, art supervisor at University of Central Oklahoma, former art educator at Sequoyah Elementary School and regular event volunteer.
Sponsors of this year’s festival include The Peace House, Home Creations home-builders, Mary Lou Lemon Foundation, Oklahoma Observer and Social Justice Council of the First Unitarian Church of Oklahoma City.
“Fair trade goods on sale make this a popular event for supporters of human rights, social justice, environmental sustainability, and peace,” said Anne Murray, Peace House volunteer and festival organizer.
Founded in 1981, the Peace House has sponsored the Peace Festival each fall since 1985.
“It’s been a great journey that we hope to perpetuate,” Batchelder said.
Groups and individuals interested in learning more about the Peace Festival may contact Nathaniel Batchelder at 405-824-2794 or Anne Murray at 405-596-2314.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.