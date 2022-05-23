Oklahoma City, OK (73106)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.