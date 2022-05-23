TULSA – Last month, the Greenwood Film Festival kicked off its 2022 season with the inaugural Spring Film Camp for youth and graduated its first class on April 7. The four day long camp provided firsthand instructions in writing, acting, directing, editing, and producing to ensure youth of the community have the skills to own, distribute and positively participate in the growing film business in Oklahoma.
The festival instructor was Dennis Delemar, GFF Executive Director, special guests included local screenwriter Hank Byrd, and professional actor Devon Joseph. Special thanks to Circle Cinema, Trabar & Associates, and community partners.
The 2nd Annual Greenwood Film Festival will be held June 8-12. Films of Freedom is this year’s theme for the 5-day festival. GFF will begin with an interactive and hands-on series of writing, directing, producing, and editing classes.
For location addresses, visit the detailed schedule and see the Film Guide.
According to the website, Greenwood Film Festival is a premiere black film festival that showcases stories of truth that help break down the internalized stigmas. GFF offers anexperience that merges film, art, and civic discourse, and serves as a launchpad for visionaries and innovators.
Panel discussions will also be available, which will help filmmakers find their voice, audiences, locations, and film funding. The Location Panel will feature the Cherokee Film Office.
Red Horizon, a documentary about a group of pilots who are dedicated to keeping the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen alive, will screen in a special event on June 8. Artist, Usher Raymond VI narrates the film.
Followed by local filmmaker Kameron McQueen’s The InHouse, a short film about three friends who have a “full-proof” plan to rob a house of viral social media influencers.
The film African Redemption: The Life and Legacy of Marcus Garvey, narrated by actor Keith David, will screen on June 10.
Returns, a feel-good library short film created during the GFF Spring Film Camp will screen June 12 along with The Road Less Cycled, an inspiring South African feature film about a man biking 300km to follow his dream.
GFF encourages Tulsans of all ages to attend.
“Be enlightened by films that expose the ills of Black community and speak truth to power and empower,” said Delemar. “GFF is becoming a premiere film festival where the next generation of pioneers are highlighted.”
The festival will screen over eighteen films at Circle Cinema. Festival locations include Circle Cinema, OSU Tulsa, Living Arts, and other venues. GFF partnership includes the Cherokee Nation Film Office.
Festival sponsors include, Circle Cinema, OSU Tulsa, Frio’s Gourmet Pops, Zayan Studios, Trabar Communications LLC, Writerduet, Wokepics, Filmstro, and Studiobinder.
For sponsorships, ticket packages and full schedule visit greenwoodfilmfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.