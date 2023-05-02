OKLAHOMA CITY — The Woody Guthrie Coalition will celebrate the life and legacy of the iconic folk singer, Woody Guthrie this July. Over 50 musicians, speakers, and panelists will come together in his hometown of Okemah, Wednesday through Sunday, July 12 - 16, for the 26th annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival.
This year’s WoodyFest attendees will gather 111 years after the Guthrie’s birth on July 14, 1912.
The third & fourth generations of Guthrie family songwriters, including Annie Guthrie, Cathy Guthrie and Serena Guthrie, will perform alongside the festival’s songwriters, emerging artists, and Oklahoma musicians.
Musicians including Folk Uke, John Fullbright, Mary Gauthier, Parker Millsap, Hubby Jenkins, Kyshona, Melissa Carper and Willis Alan Ramsey will be featured in the 50-plus performances at this year’s festival.
During the event, educational presentations and programs will include Finding & Using Your Songwriting Voice and Saved by a Song with author and songwriter Mary Gauthier; A Conversation Around Mental Health with music photographer Chad Cochran; and The Ultimate Sacrifice, a discussion and songs about the labor movement and unions with Tom Breiding.
This year will see the return of the Children’s Festival on Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Okemah City Park. The free event will offer activities for all ages including Children’s Stage performances, jewelry making, face painting, and a giant water slide.
The Children’s Festival songwriting contest is now accepting entries through June 1. Children must be under 18 to enter. Entrants must present a video performance of the song online at kidsfest@woodfest.com by June 1. The first place winner will win a $500 cash price and an opportunity to perform at the Children’s Festival on July 15. Each original entry should embody the spirit of Woody Guthrie.
The first 200 children in attendance will receive giveaways including complementary ukeleles, harmonicas, music lessons, and t-shirts.
A flash sale of tickets is taking place now through May 6, with all tickets available May 7. Daytime performances on Thursday will be free with a $10 entry for that evening’s performances. Wednesday daily passes cost $30 in advance, $35 at the door.
Weekend passes will be $85 with single-day Friday and Saturday tickets available for $50. Reserved seating and parking packages will be available for $250.
Available May 7, live stream tickets of Crystal Theatre + Pastures of Plenty for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will cost $15/day or $25/3-Day.
Persons age 17 and older will be required to have a wristband for entrance to performances at all venues except outreach stages, Rocky Road Tavern daytime performances, & Okemah History Center.
Persons 16 and under will be admitted free of charge at the Pastures of Plenty if accompanied by an adult.
WoodyFest is made possible by the generous contributions of Friends of the Festival members and the Oklahoma Arts Council. For more information, including sponsorship, volunteer and vendor opportunities, visit woodyfest.com,
