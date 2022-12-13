OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – For over two decades, the kickoff event for the celebration of Martin Luther King Day has been the early morning Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast in Midwest City. The public is invited to join community leaders, politicians and people of all faiths for a meal and inspirational program to honor the legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The theme for this year’s breakfast celebration is “It Starts with Me – Realizing the Dream”, which will be held Monday, Jan. 16, at the Sheraton Midwest City Hotel in the Reed Conference Center, 5800 Will Rogers Road.
Doors will open at 7 a.m. with a breakfast buffet followed by the program at 8 a.m.
The event is sponsored by the MWC Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Prayer Breakfast committee.
The guest keynote speaker is the Honorable Anthony L. Bonner, Jr., Oklahoma County District Judge. Introduction of Judge Bonner will be made by Dean Stanley Evans, University of Oklahoma Law School
A lifelong resident of Oklahoma City, Judge Bonner is a civil litigator and trial lawyer.
Bonner volunteered with the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office and interned with a private law firm, graduating from law school in 2006. He has also served as State Farm in-house counsel with Angela D. Ailles & Associates; Allstate in-house counsel with the Law office of Steve Crittenden; and as an associate attorney with Cathcart & Dooley.
“One of my proudest professional accomplishments involves the work I provided to assist the indigent population of Oklahoma County through the services of Legal Aid. Assisting individuals who otherwise could not afford legal assistance regarding life-altering issues has been some of my most rewarding work and fulfilling accomplishments of my professional career,” Bonner said.
“These included, but were not limited to, issues such as maintaining suitable housing for single mothers, obtaining VPOs for domestic violence victims, helping individuals secure Social Security benefits who had no other source of income, and working to increase equal access to justice to Oklahoma courts for everyone, but especially the disenfranchised.”
According to organizers, the committee works to obtain monetary support from sponsors to provide the breakfast event in order to support activities such as scholarship campaigns, educational programs and community service awards.
The 2023Clara Luper Award recipient is Espaniola Bowen, Former, Midwest City Councilwoman.
The Midwest City Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast Committee is chaired this year by Anthony R. Douglas, President Oklahoma State Conference, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and former Member National Board of Director, NAACP.
“For 26 years, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Prayer Breakfast (MLKPB) committee has provided quality educational and community programs and services in schools and communities throughout the state,” Douglas stated. “A majority of our work is designed to fit the needs of students throughout our community and the State of Oklahoma. We are inviting you, your business, or your organization to help us continue our work and celebrate this important milestone.”
“More than 500 people attend the annual MWC MLK Breakfast to be inspired by keynote speakers, youth presenters, singers and musicians,” said Nathanial Batchelder, director of the Oklahoma City Peace House.
All churches, organizations, schools, businesses, and elected officials are welcome to participate. Organizers say it is highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance, as the breakfast is sometimes sold out prior to the event.
MLK Prayer Breakfast tickets for $25 are available for purchase online or at the Midwest City Community Center, 200 N Midwest Boulevard ((M-F, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 405-739-1293), or at the door, unless sold out. Table sponsorships are $300 (seats eight).
Tickets are also available onlineor via PayPal. To order tickets by mail, write to: Martin L. King Jr., Prayer Breakfast Committee,P.O. Box 50610, Midwest City, OK, 73140. Please respond no later than Thursday Dec. 28.
For sponsorship, advertisement, and reservation information contact Anthony Douglas at 405-427-8000.
