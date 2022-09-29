OKLAHOMA CITY - AIDS Walk of Oklahoma City will present their 24th Annual Walk & Festival on Sunday, October 2 in the downtown Myriad Botanical Gardens at 301 W. Reno. This free, family friendly event is open to all members of the community in order to bring awareness to HIV/AIDS in the metro area.
The 2022 AIDS Walk theme is “Undetectable / Untransmutable.”
The event seeks to remember those who have been lost throughout the AIDS Epidemic, celebrate those living with HIV, and raise funds for organizations offering support and prevention services.
“The 24th Annual AIDS Walk & Festival will occur Sunday, October 2 at the Myriad Botanical Gardens,” said Cameron Collins, AIDS Walk OKC President. “The board of directors is excited for the community to join us for a celebration of visibility, remembrance, and advancement.
Live music, local entertainment and vendors will kick off the event at 12 p.m. on the Devon Lawn of the Myriad Gardens. The one-mile walk will start promptly at 2 p.m.
“Our theme this year is ‘U=U’, and is a celebration of the advancements in biomedical research,” Collins continued. “Individuals living with HIV can decrease their viral load to undetectable levels through proper medication adherence. Once undetectable; an individual living with HIV cannot transmit the virus to a sexual partner. These medical advancements are a milestone in the ongoing AIDS epidemic.
“The family friendly festival will include approximately 20 local vendors along with entertainment,” Collins added. “AIDS Walk will also celebrate members of the community with remarks from our honorees Bearadise OKC, Sonja Martinez, and Diversity Family Health.”
Participants can walk individually, or create a walk team with friends, coworkers, church groups, or family members. Donations can be preregistered here or at the registration booth during the event.
The individual walker that raises the most funds will receive an award at an upcoming World AIDS Day event on 12-1-22
Create Walk-Teams on the registration website as you would an individual walker. In place of your First Name, use your organization and Last Name, use 'WALK TEAM’. Walk Teams can also check in on the day of the event.
From the Facebook page, you can message AIDS Walk OKC for assistance in creating your walk team.To support teams that are already registered, click here.
During the festival, vendors will be set up around the Devon Lawn of the Myriad Botanical Gardens. All members of the community are invited to participate. To register for a vendor booth, click here.
Honorees Bearadise OKC, Sonja Martinez, and Diversity Family Health have each made contributions to the community, which come in different forms of advocacy, philanthropy, and care services, organizers said.
Located at 1211 N. Shartel, patients of Diversity Family Health are provided primary and comprehensive care services — specific to the gender diverse and LGB+ community, in an environment free of discrimination and bias.
“Bearadise OKC is an annual weekend event hosted locally for members of the community. For the past two years, they have selected AIDS Walk as their ‘Charity Partner,’” Collins stated. “In those two years, they’ve raised thousands for AIDS Walk and given a platform for discussion on HIV prevention.
Sonja Martinez started her journey with this cause when a friend passed away with AIDS in the 80's. After that, she held her first AIDS Benefit at Gusher's Restaurant, donating the profits to Loaves & Fishes with the Catholic Charities, a meals-on-wheels program for AIDS patients.
After more friends continued to die from the disease, she began the Sonja Martinez Christmas AIDS Benefit, which today benefits The Winds House, a program that provides residences to meet the needs of Oklahoma's HIV+ AIDS community.
“I never thought I would still be doing this benefit 32 years later, but while AIDS is not just a death sentence today, people are still dying and continue to battle this horrible disease,” Martinez continued.
“Thank you AIDS Walk OKC for this honor, but it truly takes a village to do the things we have done. I thank Lee Burrus, Nick Post and Reece Evans for hosting the benefit for 31 years. I thank Brett Young and John Gibbons for hosting the benefit this year. I thank my wife, Dee, my family, my friends and all of you for supporting this very worthy cause.”
Since 1998, AIDS Walk OKC, a 501c3 non-profit, has distributed more than $850,000 to HIV/AIDS nonprofit organizations serving the greater Oklahoma City community through direct health services, HIV/AIDS education and prevention and community awareness.
The Walk’s visibility heightens awareness about HIV, which is a totally preventable disease, according to the press release. The event gives the HIV community’s organizations an opportunity to help organize the Walk and use it as a tool to increase HIV testing and prevention education, the release stated.
To make a donation to support AIDS Walk OKC, click here. For more information, visit aidswalkokc.org.
