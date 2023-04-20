The Tinker Air Show is scheduled for July 1-2, and this year's theme is STEM Takes Flight. The show will highlight science, technology, engineering and mathematics to make human flight possible.
Along with the famous Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team also is scheduled to fly. The Tinker Air Show also will feature dozens of military There will be a variety of civilian aerial performers and a variety of ground display aircraft.
The Blue angels are known as the Ambassadors of Goodwill. The team is stationed at Forrest Sherman Field, Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, during the air show season. The squadron spends January through March training at Naval Air Facility El Centro, California.
Around the country, the team serves as ambassadors of goodwill by bringing naval aviation to men, women and children across America.
The precision flight demonstrations showcase the professionalism, excellence and teamwork found in all Navy and Marine Corps units, as well as providing the thrill and magic of flight to people each year.
Since its inception, the team has flown for more than 450 million spectators worldwide.
One of the most rewarding aspects of being a Blue Angel is the opportunity to spend time visiting hospitals, schools, and community functions in each air show city.
At schools across the country, the team takes time to interact with students and discuss the benefits of military service and the excitement of naval aviation across the country, hoping to inspire others to pursue their own dreams.
The hope is that tomorrow's leaders will be encouraged and motivated by what they see in the performance, and all the men and women that make up the Blue Angels.
Admission to the air show is free.
You can also get Tinker Air Show updates by following the Tinker Air Force Base social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
The following is the schedule for the show.
Saturday, July 1 & Sunday, July 2
*Hours subject to change
8 a.m.: Gates open to the public
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Ground Displays, exhibits & vendors open
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: STEM City Hangar open
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Aerial Demonstrations
5 p.m.: Gates closed to the public
How To Get There: As you approach Tinker Air Force Base from Interstate 40 or I-240, look for signs directing you to the entrance. Parking and shuttles from the parking areas are free. Buses will run continuously on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. An average bus trip will be less than 15 minutes and will deliver passengers to the security checkpoint. All visitors should be prepared for inspection of belongings as you are entering a military installation.
Driving from the west side of the base to the east side will be restricted.
Public Entry Points/Parking: On the south end of installation, the public will be able to enter the parking area south of Bldg. 9001 (the old General Motors Plant off of SE 74th Street) through the Piazza Gate. On the east side, Hruskocy and Lancer Gates will be open for public entry into parking lots north and east of Bldg. 3001.
Guests with wheelchairs, strollers or wagons are highly encouraged to enter through the Hruskocy or Lancer Gates to mitigate excessive time spent loading/unloading buses.
Drivers should have their licenses available for the gate guards as they approach the gates. Seatbelt use is mandatory on Tinker AFB, so ensure all passengers are buckled up. Use of cell phone while driving a motor vehicle is prohibited on base; however, hands-free devices are permitted. Park vehicles in designated areas and proceed to the gated entryway or shuttle bus stop. Base security forces will send you in the right direction. All visitors will proceed through a security checkpoint either before boarding the shuttle buses or entering the event area.
Shuttles from Bldgs. 1094 and 9001 will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.