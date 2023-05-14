OKLAHOMA CITY – Scissortail Park’s free summer concert series returns on May 21 to the Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn in downtown Oklahoma City. Concerts are free and open to the public.
The 2023 season begins with community favorite, the OKC Philharmonic directed by Alexander Mickelthwate on Sunday, May 21. The following Friday, May 26 welcomes Dobro master and 14-time Grammy-award winner, Jerry Douglas Band with special guests, Oklahoma-based band, Midnight Hollow performing in the first Bluegrass Night at the Park.
“To keep our free outdoor concert series fresh and interesting for the community, we are incorporating several new musical genres into this year’s schedule,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Myriad Gardens Foundation and Scissortail Park Foundation.
“We are happy to welcome our friends from the Oklahoma City Philharmonic back for another exciting concert series at Scissortail Park,” Hefferman continued. “They help to anchor our lineup with performances in May and September. We’re also thrilled to add Grammy award-winning bluegrass superstar, Jerry Douglas along with local talent, Midnight Hollow. Thanks to our generous sponsors, we are securing our other acts for the season and will announce those soon.”
Scissortail Park Concerts presented by American Fidelity is supported by Ad Astra Foundation, First Fidelity Bank, Richard and Glenna Tanenbaum, Flight, Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, BancFirst, INSURICA, MUSE Downtown Apartments, and Miller Pro AVL.
The Scissortail Park Concerts series run May through September 2022. Additional announcements coming soon. Visit scissortailpark.org/calendar for more information.
MAY CONCERTS 2023
OKC Philharmonic – Sunday, May 21 | 8:30 p.m.
The OKC Philharmonic directed by Alexander Mickelthwate, will open the 2023 Scissortail Concert Series.
The Oklahoma City Philharmonic has appeared on PBS with Michael Martin Murphey in a performance titled “Sagebrush Symphony” for the nationally syndicated program “Austin City Limits.” Guest artists have included Itzhak Perlman, Amy Grant, Yo Yo Ma, Joshua Bell, Tony Bennett, Olivia Newton-John, Bebe Neuwirth, Sir James Galway, Chris Botti, Renee Fleming and most recently Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O’Hara, Pink Martini, and Ben Folds.
Bluegrass Night at the Park
Jerry Douglas Band with Midnight Hollow – Friday, May 26 | 8 p.m.
A bandleader, producer, session musician, instructor, and humorist, Jerry Douglas has produced over a hundred albums and is featured on over 1,600 studio albums. He’s a member of Alison Kraus & Union Station, co-bandleader for Transatlantic Sessions in the United Kingdom, and founder for the Grammy winner bluegrass super-group The Earls of Leicester. He also leads The Jerry Douglas Band, rooted in bluegrass and folk since 2017.
Nominated for a 2022 Grammy for “Best Americana Album,” in 2021, the Jerry Douglas Band released Leftover Feelings with singer songwriter John Hiatt. The band has performed at top US festivals such as Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Pilgrimage Music Festival, Big Ears Festival, DelFest, and Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival. Bandmembers include Daniel Kimbro on bass, Christian Sedelmyer on fiddle, and Mike Seal on guitar.
Scissortail Park offers visitors walking and biking paths, a children’s playground, a Nature Play Area, a performance stage and great lawn, a seasonal outdoor roller rink, an enclosed dog park, interactive fountains, and sports courts including a turf soccer pitch, grass practice field, four pickleball courts, a futsal court, and two basketball courts.
Sponsorship opportunities to support the Scissortail Park Concerts 2023 series are still available. Contact Cayla Lewis, Associate Director of Development at clewis@scissortailpark.org or call 405-764-0236 for more information.
To learn more, visit scissortailpark.org
