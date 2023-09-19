pii

Brad Pitt most recognizable person from Oklahoma.

The Fame Index a nationwide survey conducted by entertainment experts at Famouspeople.io evaluated over 3,000 personalities such as actors, political figures, singers, athletes and authors.

The report dives into the likes and dislikes of people and found that the following list of the most recognized people from Oklahoma are:

  • Brad Pitt
  • Chuck Norris
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Garth Brooks
  • Reba McEntire

In states bordering Oklahoma the Most famous people were:

  • Arkansas Bill Clinton
  • Kansas Kirstie Alley
  • Missouri Dick Van Dyke
  • Colorado Tim Allen
  • New Mexico Neil Patrick Harris
  • Texas Beyonce'

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.