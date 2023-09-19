The Fame Index a nationwide survey conducted by entertainment experts at Famouspeople.io evaluated over 3,000 personalities such as actors, political figures, singers, athletes and authors.
The report dives into the likes and dislikes of people and found that the following list of the most recognized people from Oklahoma are:
- Brad Pitt
- Chuck Norris
- Carrie Underwood
- Garth Brooks
- Reba McEntire
In states bordering Oklahoma the Most famous people were:
- Arkansas Bill Clinton
- Kansas Kirstie Alley
- Missouri Dick Van Dyke
- Colorado Tim Allen
- New Mexico Neil Patrick Harris
- Texas Beyonce'
