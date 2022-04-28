OKLAHOMA CITY – Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership will honor three business and community leaders for their outstanding contributions to the downtown community at the 35th annual Dean A. McGee Awards. Rand Elliott FAIA, Marva Ellard and Debi Martin will be recognized on Wednesday, June 1, in the Skirvin Hilton Hotel Grand Ballroom.
Rand Elliott, will receive the Dean A. McGee Award for his lifetime contributions to downtown; Marva Ellard will receive the Neal Horton Award for revitalization of downtown, and the Stanley Draper Award will be presented to Debi Martin for her efforts in community excellence
The 2022 Dean A. McGee Awards is a black-tie event that will feature a reception at 6 p.m., followed by a gourmet dinner at 7 p.m.
The 2022 event co-chairs are former Mayor Mick Cornett and SSM St. Anthony Hospital President Tammy Powell. Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership President Jane Jenkins will present the State of Downtown address.
“This year’s honorees exemplify the same spirit as the three leaders for whom the awards are named,” said co-chair Cornett. “They have helped design downtown, transformed downtown areas and exemplified public service in developing a downtown that will serve future generations well. They helped shape and mold today’s downtown.”
Co-chair Powell added, “For decades, Rand, Debi and Marva have been dedicated to creating a downtown for future generations. It is wonderful that their downtown passion will be recognized at this year’s ceremony.”
The Dean A. McGee Award recognizes individuals for a lifetime of contributions, ensuring that Oklahoma City has a strong, energetic core. The award is named after Dean A. McGee (1904–1989), an Oklahoma City business leader who chaired the Kerr-McGee Corporation from 1963 to 1983 and led efforts to construct the Myriad Gardens. He was passionate about developing downtown as a gathering place for future generations.
Recipient of the 2022 Dean A. McGee Award recipient, Rand Elliott has transformed downtown above and below ground. As one of the earliest modern-day visionaries to reimagine downtown’s historic buildings and places, he redesigned downtown’s Conncourse into The Underground with contemporary, bright lighting, design and functionality, restored the Vesper Building in Automobile Alley, renovated a Bricktown warehouse into a cool art bar for four young doctors, created the Beacon of Hope in Stiles Park, transformed the Mid-Continent Life Insurance Building into the Gaylord Pickens Oklahoma Heritage Museum, redesigned Bicentennial Park in front of the Civic Center Music Hall, and revived downtown’s most famous flatiron-style building, which won Interior Design Magazine’s Best of Year Award.
Elliott’s most recent downtown achievements are the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center at 11 NW 11th Street and Heartland Headquarters at 5th and Broadway. Elliott’s world-class designs for all eight buildings and structures of the Boathouse District has helped to elevate the city’s status as a premier Olympic river sport venue. His firm, Rand Elliott Architects, has been honored with 10 national architectural awards by the American Institute of Architects, and 384 international, national, regional and local awards. In 2006, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Interior Design magazine.
The Stanley Draper Award is presented to an outstanding nonprofit staff member, volunteer or non-elected government employee who has made an enduring impact on downtown. The award is named after city visionary Stanley Draper, a long-time Greater Oklahoma City Chamber executive, was known as the country’s greatest “city builder.”
This year’s Stanley Draper Award recipient, Debi Martin, represents what the award committee calls a “get-it-done attitude.” Named City Council Chief of Staff in 1990, Martin has been City Hall’s educator and resource for incoming mayors, city council members and city executives. She served as the city liaison to assist with relocating the Oklahoma City Museum of Art to downtown, which opened in 2002. During 1995, she met frequently with families who lost children in the Alfred P. Murrah Building bombing and was named Co-Chair of the First Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony. Martin formed the First Tee youth golf program to help children build life skills and character. She managed the Reading Buddies program for public school children and enlisted more than 100 city employees as mentors.
The Neal Horton Award is presented to a visionary who initiates a renaissance in a downtown area. Its namesake, Neal Horton, dreamed of revitalizing the decaying red brick warehouses east of downtown into an entertainment district featuring fine dining, trendy shopping, luxury hotels and sports venues – which has become known as Bricktown.
Marva Ellard, the 2022 Neal Horton Award honoree, believed residential was a viable option for Midtown. As a preservationist at heart, she purchased a decades-old vacant 1928 apartment building and transformed it into the charming urban living 38-apartment The Sieber, which kick started the economic resurgence of Midtown with retail and restaurants. The Midtown renaissance has grown residential housing and now Ellard has her eyes set on the historic Villa Teresa, a former Catholic school and convent to be rehabilitated into owner-occupied homes and a boutique hotel. She serves on the Downtown OKC BID Advisory Board.
Presented by Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership, tickets to the Dean A. McGee Awards are available to the public. Advance reservations are required and may be made by calling 405-235-3500 or emailing Phi@DowntownOKC.com.
Individual tickets are $300, and seating is limited. Corporate tables and sponsorships are also available.
This event benefits Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership’s 501(c)(3) organization, Downtown Oklahoma City Initiatives, which funds public art and other downtown improvement projects.
For a list of previous award winners, click here. To learn more about Downtown Oklahoma City and the Dean A. McGee Awards, visit DowntownOKC.com.
