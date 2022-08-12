Brightmusic Chamber Society of Oklahoma celebrates 20 years as premier presenters of the world’s greatest chamber music. Thanks to our dedicated and generous supporters, the ensemble survived a crippling pandemic to offer another enriching season of transcendent music.
“Among the hallmarks of chamber music are the variety of its ensembles and the wealth of its repertoire,” wrote James M. Keller. Trios, quartets, quintets, chamber music is endlessly varied (Mozart’s famous Gran Partita has 13 players!). “Even if you are a pianist,” says chamber musician David Finckel, “your concerto repertoire is very limited compared to what your chamber repertoire would be...”
Co-artistic directors Chad Burrow and Amy I-Lin Cheng created a balanced season featuring three guest artists and works by composers old and new, from solos and sonatas to octets and even a nonet!
Concert 1, September 27, “Music of Dreams and Angels,” features our guest trombonist David Jackson playing works by various composers including the soulful “Till I Wake,” the fifth and final piece of a song cycle by late 19th and early 20th-century composer Harry Burleigh based on a text by Laurence Hope. It was Burleigh who introduced Antonìn Dvořàk to Black American music, which influenced some of his most famous compositions. The concert includes vocal works by Brahms and Eric Ewazen, which both feature mezzo-soprano and OCU professor Christine McDaniel.
Concert 2, November 1, “Musical Transcendence,” includes the six-movement Schubert Octet in F major, fashioned after a septet by Beethoven (Schubert added a second violin). The piece, although written during a difficult period in the young composer’s life, is good-natured and energetic with a transcendent adagio second movement.
Concert 3, January 17, “Musical Moments in Time,” featuring guest pianist Sylvia Wang, includes three short pieces for piano, four hands, by Fanny Mendelssohn, Felix’s sister, and the C minor piano quartet by Brahms.
Concert 4, March 28, “Masterworks Revisited,” features guest violinist YooJin Jang and presents four works by masters Haydn, Ravel, and Brahms.
Concert 5, May 2, “Symphony of Winds,” presents octets by Beethoven and Mozart and Gounod’s “Petite Symphonie pour Vents,” written for nine winds.
The 2022-23 season will continue to be performed at First Baptist Church, 1201 N Robinson in midtown Oklahoma City. Free parking is available north and southwest of the building. The Covid pandemic isn’t over yet, and the venue offers a lot of space to spread out and attend concerts in greater safety. Masks are optional but are recommended for anyone who is not fully vaccinated or who has a compromised immune system.
Handicap access is available through the door under the awning on the south side of the building. The elevator is just inside, around the corner to the left. Go up one level to the Sanctuary.
Single concert admission tickets are $20 at the door and season subscriptions are available on the website and at the door for $125 and include the five regular concerts and all four concerts of the Summer 2023 Festival. Admission is free for students and active-duty military with ID.
The Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble is Oklahoma City’s foremost presenter of classical chamber music. For more information, visit us at www.brightmusic.org
