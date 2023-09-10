Reported from Oklahoma City -- News reports confirm that despite a bomb threat on Friday (September 8), Mess Attendant Second Class Archie Callahan -- killed during the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor -- was buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Callahan grew up in Newark, Hew Jersey.
A Yahoo News story disclosed this weekend that his remains were interred at Arlington, "though later than initially scheduled."
A story which originated from WSBTV (Channel 2 in Atlanta) reported:
“A bomb threat at the cemetery shut down the facility for part of the day, according to officials.
“'Every threat to Arlington National Cemetery is taken seriously. I want to thank our visitors and family members for their patience and understanding, and an extensive team of our law enforcement partners across the National Capital Region for their swift and thorough response. We will spend the remainder of the day focused on our mission of laying our service members and their loved ones to rest,” Army National Military Cemeteries and Office of Army Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera said Friday.'
"While the cemetery closed to the general public for the remainder of Friday, burials that were already scheduled or in progress were completed."
The U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach, in a compilation sent to The City Sentinel (Oklahoma City), detailed information about Callahan, who died at the age of 19 when the Japanese Imperial Navy attacked the United States, beginning World War II.
As noted in Navy materials, "The Messman Branch, responsible for the feeding and serving of officers, was a racially segregated part of the U.S. Navy. The branch was composed almost exclusively of African#Americans recruited in the U.S., as well as Filipino, Chinese and other foreign nationals
recruited overseas.
"This attracted criticism from civil rights leaders, and some steps were [subsequently] taken throughout the war. In February 1943, Messman Branch was changed to Steward Branch. Mess Attendant became Steward's Mate. The new rating of 'cook" should not be confused with "ship's cook," which was part of the Commissary Branch."
Upon enlistment, Archie Callahan became a Mess Attendant Third Class. He was promoted to his final rank on October 1, 1941, and assigned to U.S.S. Oklahoma (BB 37) on November 24, 1940.
Callahan commenced service on August 22, 1940 at the Naval Training Station in Norfolk, Virginia on August 22, 1940.
The following awards and decorations are noted in his military records:
Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, American Defense Service Medal (Fleet Clasp), Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal (Bronze Star) and the World War II Victory Medal.
This list reflects only "those awards and citations present in the service member's Official Military Personnel. File and listed in the Navy Department Awards Web Service site and may not be complete/
The U.S.S. Oklahoma (Battleship #37, later BB-37), according to government archives," served from 1916-1946." It was “a 27,500-ton Nevada class battleship … built at Camden, New Jersey. She was commissioned in May 1916 and generally operated in the Atlantic over the next five years. In mid-1918, Oklahoma went to European waters to help protect convoys. Late in that year and in June 1919 she escorted President Wilson during his voyages to and from France.
“In 1921, the battleship moved to the Pacific, visiting the west coast of South America prior to joining the Pacific Fleet. During most of the rest of the decade, Oklahoma served with the Battle Fleet during its many exercises, drills and Fleet Problems. She participated in the Fleet's trans-Pacific cruise to Australia and New Zealand in mid-1925. In the summer of 1927, she transported Naval Academy Midshipmen from the east to the west coast during their annual training cruise.
“Oklahoma was modernized at the Philadelphia Navy Yard in 1927-29, emerging with a greatly altered appearance and notably improved battle-worthiness. After brief service with the Scouting Fleet, she returned to the Pacific in mid-1930, and renewed her participation in the Battle Fleet's activities. In July 1936, Oklahoma was sent to Europe to help evacuate U.S. citizens and others during the Spanish Civil War. She rejoined the Battle Fleet in the Pacific later in the year.
“In 1940, Oklahoma's base was shifted from the U.S. west coast to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. She was at Pearl Harbor when the Japanese attacked on 7 December 1941. Moored outboard of USS Maryland (BB-46), she was hit by a great number of Japanese Type 91 aerial torpedoes. With her port side torn open over much of its length, Oklahoma rapidly rolled over and sank to the harbor bottom, with the loss of over 400 of her crew.
“Many of the men trapped in her upturned hull were cut free through the intense efforts of Sailors and civilian Navy Yard employees.
“During 1943, Oklahoma was the subject of a massive salvage undertaking, involving turning her upright, patching her damages and refloating her. She was dry-docked late in the year to be stripped of guns and other equipment and repaired sufficiently to make her relatively watertight. Too old and badly damaged to be worth returning to service, Oklahoma was formally decommissioned in September 1944.
“She was sold for scrapping in December 1946, but sank while under tow from Hawaii to California in May 1947.”
In 2015, the U.S. Navy began an historic process to identify "unknown sailors" and others who died at Pearl Harbor in 1941. In what is called "Project Oklahoma,” unidentified remains buried at 'Pearl' were disinterred. In all 388 service members, previously unaccounted for, were found.
The Navy reports, "Since then, 356 have been individually identified."
In a compilation of FAQs (frequently asked questions) provided to The City Sentinel, Timothy M. Hunter, acting Director of Navy Casualty, reports:
"Scientists at Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) labs in Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hickam, Hawaii, and Offutt Air Force Base, Omaha, Nebraska, identify past-conflict Sailors. Remains are identified using DNA reference samples from USS Oklahoma families; DoD now has
more than 361 of required samples to support DNA analysis on Oklahoma remains as well as many medical and dental records from the Oklahoma service members."
Naval personnel notify family members throughout the process, and prepare for re-internment in keeping with family wishes, and work to provide information to news organizations.
Notes: Information for this narrative was gathered from online research by editors for The City Sentinel. The work included recent news stories, and originated in materials provided by DPAA, transmitted to The City Sentinel and other news organizations by the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach, Media Outreach Department, operating from Millington, Tennessee (www.outreach.navy.mil) . Pat McGuigan and Stacy Martin, from The City Sentinel news staff, prepared the story for posting, gratefully acknowledging the assistance of MC1 (SW/SCW/AW) Bryan Niegel.
