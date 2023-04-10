After unanimous approval in the state House of Representatives, Senate to consider bill that could create income tax credit for family caregivers
Oklahoma City – An income tax credit proposal allowing a 50% credit for eligible expenditures incurred by a family caregiver cleared the state House last month, and is now under consideration in a state Senate committee.
House Bill 1368 garnered 71-0 approval on March 14 in the House Appropriations and Budget Committee, with 29 members excused (not voting)/
State Representative Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City, is the principal sponsor. Co-authors in the lower chamber included Reps. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa, Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa and Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City.
As the proposal advanced toward House passage, additional co-authors included state Representatives Brad Boles, R-Marlow, Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, Mike Osburn, R-Edmond, Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, Dean Davis, R-Broken Arrow, and Cyndi Munson of Oklahoma City (the House Minority Leader).
Joining as co-author on March 20 were Reps. Rhonda Baker, R-Caddo and Canadian Counties, Trish Ransom, D-Stillwater, Max Wolfley, R-Oklahoma City, and Arturo Alonso-Sandoval, D-Oklahoma City.
Senator John Michael Montogomery, R-Lawton, is author of the bill in the upper chamber. H.B. 1368 was assigned to the Senate Appropriations Committee on March 29.
A revenue/administrative Impact statement, prepared March 20-24 at the Oklahoma Tax Commission, said the proposal in presernt form -- if it passes the Legislature and is signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt -- “creates a new income tax credit for 50% of eligible expenditures incured by a family caregiver for the care and support of an eligible family member, effective for taxable years beginning after December 31, 2023. The annual credit amount is limited to $2,000, unless the eligible family member is a veteran or has a diagnosis of dimentia, in which case, the maximum allowable credit is $3,000.”
In an attachment to The Tax Commission analysis, staff reported findings from the “2020 Older Americans Key Indicators of Well-Being.” The federal “Inter-agency Forum on Aging Related Statistics (FIFARS) reported that approximately 3.1 millino persons age 65 and over were Medicare beneficiaries who had dementia and were living in settings other than nursing homes during 2015. it is estimated that approximately 35,960 (1.16%) of these persons were Oklahoma residents” although the actual number is unknown.”
If half of those eligible claimed the credit in Oklahoma, “the resulting decrease in income tax revenue would be approximately $53.9 million.”
In an email to The City Sentinel newspaper, Melanie Henry of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) said a new survey by the group found “91% of registered Oklahoma voters age 40-plus said they support a tax credit for unpaid family caregivers. AARP Oklahoma is urging state lawmakers to support” H.B. 1368.
The group believes, “This bill will provide unpaid family caregivers of older adults a much-needed tax break. ... Eligible expenses include home modifications such as installing a ramp, durable medical equipment, assistive technologies, home health and more.”
In a story for AARP Research (Oklahoma), Alessasndra Raimondi wrote, “Nearly half (45%) of voters in Oklahoma age 40-plus have experience as a family caregiver, with 14% currently providing unpaid care to an adult loved one. Eight in ten (79%) caregivers indicated they felt emotionally stressed due to their caregiving responsibilities, and 63% of working caregivers had difficulty balancing job and family responsibilities as a result of caregiving.
“Around half of caregivers who are currently providing care spent money to purchase medical equipment, and one in four spent money to make modifications to their home or their loved one's home.”
Raimondi’s story and attachments can be studied here:
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel has covered Oklahoma politics and policy since 1990. He worked 12 years as an opinion editor at The Oklahoman, and later as a reporter for Oklahoma Watchdog. McGuigan is also a certified teacher (ten subject areas) in Oklahoma. A member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, McGuigan is the author of ‘The Politics of Direct Democracy’, co-author of ‘Ninth Justice: The Fight for Bork’, and co-editor of seven books on legal policy, including ‘Crime and Punishment in Modern America’.
Patrick McGuigan
- After unanimous approval in the state House of Representatives, Senate to consider bill that could create income tax credit for family caregivers
