Since launching a year ago July 2022 the 988 Mental Health Hotline has received 39,832 calls. The three-digit number offers mental health support and immediate response during mental health crises.
Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) Commissioner Carrie Statton-Hodges said, " the 988 Mental Health Lifeline represents a significant advancement of mental health services within the state...with the implementation of this three-digit lifeline, more Oklahomans have timely access to the essential services for their wellbeing. It's inspiring to see many Oklahomans taking advantage of the mental health resources available to them."
Oklahomans can call or text 988 if they are having a mental health emergency, seeking guidance for a mental health emergency, needing substance use resources or wanting to gain insight on navigating concerns for a friend or loved one.
Almost 300,000 Oklahomans report having a substance abuse disorder, 300 Oklahomans are admitted to urgent care or crises mental health services. In the last year 4.1% of adults in Oklahoma had serious thoughts of suicide, with one in 10 students reporting attempting suicide in the last 12 months.
The primary reasons for calls placed to 988 for the last year include suicidal thoughts and thoughts of self-harm, followed by coordination of care.
Statton-Hodges went on to say, "988 is for all Oklahomans who need mental health support, 24/7. An operator will listen to what's going on, talk through the next steps and connect the caller with the specific type of help they need. Depending on the situation, that could be a therapist recommendation, self-care resources or a connection with an Urgent Care and Crises Center."
Mental illness adversely affects thought processes, relationships, productivity and ability to adapt to change or face adversity. Early identification and treatment can make a profound difference in successfully managing mental illness and inspiring recovery. There are safe, effective and lifesaving tools available to those in need. ODMHSAS believes all Oklahoma's deserve mental health and addiction services within reach without fear of judgment or shame.
988 replaced a 11-digit National suicide Prevention Lifeline number in July 2022 after mental health and suicide prevention advocates asked Congress for a shorter, easier-to-remember number for people in crises. ODMHSAS coordinated a statewide rollout of the mental health lifeline as a part of its comprehensive crises response system.
Statton-Hodges further said, " In Oklahoma 988 is more than just a call center. we have established the country's most comprehensive crises response continuum and see the substantial impact it is having on Oklahomans reaching out in moments of distress or crises."
When an individual contacts 988 they get free and confidential help in English and Spanish. The operators of this lifeline are Oklahomans trained to provide conversational support or dispatch mobile crises teams if the situation requires in-person assistance.
Solari Crisis & Human Services, the statewide call center in Oklahoma, is one of the top-performing hotlines in the country and has helped thousands of individuals and families get connect to help through their crisis call center.
President & CEO of Solari Crisis & Human Services Justin Chase said, " we are seeing call volume generally increase month over month since the launch in 2022...we attribute this mainly to the excellent work ODMHSAS has done marketing the 988 Mental Health Lifeline and community partners sharing information about new line, along with word of mouth."
Promoting mental health awareness and reducing long-held stigmas surrounding mental illness and substance use creates a culture of support and empowerment vital to everyone's mental health. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, contact eh 988 Oklahoma Mental Health Lifeline by calling or texting for free and confidential support.
For more information about Oklahoma's 988 Mental Health Lifeline, visit www.988Oklahoma.com
