With scheduled executions in doubt, inmates seek to ‘vacate’ dates with death

Patrick B. McGuigan and Darla Shelden, The City Sentinel

OKLAHOMA CITY – On Friday (October 15), the Tenth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled that a local federal judge erred when he excluded a group of inmates from a challenge to the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s lethal injection process.

The panel based in Denver ruled “the district court abused its discretion in certifying its judgment as final.”

Judge Stephen Friot ruled this summer that attorneys for more than two dozen inmates on death row could argue the constitutionality of the lethal injection process in legal proceedings now set for late winter.

In 2014, during the early stages of that lawsuit, attorneys for inmates argued the state’s three-drug mixture including midazolam, would cause “constitutionally intolerable pain and suffering” in the execution process.

However, Friot’s final judgment had excluded another seven inmates (including Julius Jones) from the trial on the merits because they had not offered an alternative method for execution.

One of the seven had been allowed back into the case last week after evidence was presented he had actually discussed an alternative with counsel.

The Oklahoman’s Nolan Clay, reporting on the panel’s ruling, wrote, “Whether any of the seven scheduled executions will be carried out is now in doubt.”

In 2020, former Attorney General Mike Hunter had agreed not to seek execution dates for inmates on death row until Friot had decided the lawsuit focused on the lethal injection protocol. His agreement was included in the trial record for the lethal injection litigation.

Then, his successor, Attorney General John O’Connor, sought execution dates for the excluded prisoners after Judge Friot’s “final judgment” excluded the seven this summer.

As a legal matter, the appeals court ruling’s near-term impact is not yet certain.

The state attorney general’s office is not required to respond to the U.S. appeals court ruling, and could leave the execution dates – and the related Pardon and Parole Board hearings – in place.

However, in that case, the death row inmates could ask the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to call off the executions.

And, some attorneys believe Judge Friot could issue a stay of execution in response to the appeals panel’s ruling.

On October 5, the Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 against clemency for John Marion Grant. His execution is set for October 28.

The clemency hearing for Julius Jones is set for October 26; his execution date of November 18 could still pivot on the board’s decision and Governor Kevin Stitt’s subsequent decisions.

Bigler Stouffer has a clemency hearing before the Pardon and Parole Board on October 27 and an execution date scheduled for December 9.

The clemency process might be suspended if the execution dates are “vacated” or “stayed.”

After more than six years with no executions and with a trial pending on the constitutionality of the state’s lethal injection process (February 28), the OCCA has issued death warrants setting four additional execution dates in a less than five-month period: Wade Lay (January 6, 2022), Donald Grant (January 27), and Gilbert Postelle (February 17) and James Coddington (March 10) – whose case was added to the lethal injection trial last week.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has opposed many aspects of the Pardon and Parole Board process. He sought recusal of some members, and has planned a grand jury investigation of the Board. However, he is not a party in the lethal injection litigation.

Emails sent early Saturday to the staffs of Governor Stitt and Attorney General O’Connor were not answered as of 8:45 CST on Monday morning (October 18).

In a statement Friday, night, Dale Baich, a federal public defender, pointed to the 2020 promise as “a commitment to the court and the parties that the state would not carry out executions while this case was pending in the district court.”

Baich represents death row inmates in many cases. One of his clients is Julius Jones.

With the circuit court’s ruling, Baich said, the state A.G. should “ask the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to vacate the scheduled execution dates.”