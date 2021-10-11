USAF Tinker tight lipped on search warrant and arrest

The United States Airforce (USAF) is being tight lipped about a search warrant they served with the help of the Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) last week which resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of drugs and weapons.

Cory Latrell Harrison, 42, is charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of a firearm with a prior conviction. A second unidentified suspect was taken into custody by the USAF. The two suspects were arrested Oct. 5.

OCPD officers met with members of the USAF Office of Special Investigations to serve a search warrant at a residence located in the 6100 block of Courtyards Ct. Officers knocked on the door several times before making a forced entry into the home.

Upon entry officers located and identified Harrison as he walked down a hallway from a bedroom located in the rear of the house. After taking Harrison into custody officers were able to locate a loaded handgun sitting on a disheveled bed. Underneath the mattress to the same bed officers located a substantial amount of crack cocaine. A total of 23-grams of crack were located by police.

The second suspect who is only partially identified in the OCPD report on file was taken into custody by the USAF and transported to an undisclosed location.

All questions regarding the serving of the search warrant have been directed by OCPD officials to the USAF who have not returned calls for information in regards to the second suspect.