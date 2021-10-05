Suspected Child Rapist Arrested

A suspected child rapist is behind bars after his two underage victims gained enough courage to come forward, exposing years of sexual abuse and rape.

Henry Jhovany Pineda-Guzman, 39, is charged with rape and lewd or indecent proposals/acts to a child. Guzman was arrested by police at his home Saturday.

Police say the two victims in the case came forward with the allegations to a psychotherapist, who alerted the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. Police were contacted who responded to a location in the vicinity of the 7400 block of NW 23rd street.

According to police records, the reporting party met with officers several streets over from the location where the crime occurred in order to hide from the suspect who was still at the location. Witnesses believed if the suspect knew police were called he would flee to Mexico to escape prosecution.

The two victims in the case, ages 14 and 16, told police Guzman had been raping them for many years and would watch them change clothes from outside the bedroom window. Guzman also allegedly masturbated in front of the children on numerous occasions and exposed the two children to pornographic videos. The victims told police Guzman made several attempts to ejaculate inside them during intercourse but were thwarted by the two victims.

Police were able to locate Guzman at his residence and take him into custody, transporting him to the Oklahoma County Jail without further incident.