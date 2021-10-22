Search continues for Norman shooting suspect

NORMAN- A man who shot a woman several times during a domestic dispute and then dropped the victim off at a local hospital for treatment is now a wanted fugitive.

42-year-old Bryan Lawrence Foree is wanted in connection to the shooting.

Police responded to a call at the Regional HealthPlex yesterday in reference to a woman who had been shot several times. Upon arrival officers made contact with the female victim who had been shot in the arm, the leg, and the torso.

After speaking to police the victim was transported to the OU Medical Center where she was treated for her injuries and released.

During the course of the investigation officers were able to identify Foree as their suspect.

Police say Foree and the victim were involved in a domestic dispute at a residence in the 400 block of Tonerman Dr. when the shooting took place. Foree then transported the victim to the hospital and immediately left the area.

Police describe Foree as a white male, approximately 5’11 tall and 150 pounds with long blonde hair. He was last seen driving a newer model, black four-door Jeep SUV.

Anyone with any information are asked to contact 911 or Detective Vassar with the Norman Police Department at 405-321-14444