Sage Wellness Dispensary: Experience, Relationships, and Community

Coming in a step above the rest of the competition comes easy when your primary focus as a business is the experience, the relationships, and the community in which you serve. Such is the case with Sage Wellness Dispensary.

Sage Wellness Dispensary will guide you through the entire process of acquiring your marijuana medical card and help you find the suitable product for your needs. A staff of educated individuals who are trained to properly educate you in the world of cannabis products and the many treatment options available to you are at your disposal.

“It’s important that each person has a good experience when trying to find treatment options with cannabis,” said Sage Wellness Dispensary CEO and Founder, Talon Hull. “As such, we make sure our staff has the proper educational background and knowledge base to help someone make an educated and informed decision on what options they have,” he said.

Hull explained Sage Wellness Dispensary wants your experience in the cannabis industry to be a good one, so staff are trained to be knowledgeable and understanding of the many afflictions which ail people from day to day, and building relationships with these people is an integral part of what Sage Wellness Dispensary does.

“From the beginning, we want to build a relationship with patients, walking them each step of the way through the entire process of obtaining their medical card, to purchasing the appropriate type and quantity of product,” said Hull. “We’re gonna be here to answer any questions you might have, or to find a product you might need to try, we will be available” he said.

Serving the community comes easy for Hull. Still relatively young at the age of 23, Hull grew up in the community he now serves, even when choosing his current business location, which used to be a candy store Hull used to frequent as a child. Hull was raised on Western Ave. and feels a lifelong connection to the community. Hull explained how the community helps drive his business.

“This community is where I grew up and I have a responsibility to my neighbors,” said Hull. “There is definitely a stigma when it comes to the cannabis industry, and it is our duty to provide our services in a professional and responsible manner,” he continued. “We offer the best products available in our market, and will continue to offer the very best of service possible,” concluded Hull.

Sage Wellness Dispensary is an award winning and nationally recognized marijuana dispensary specializing in medical referral services. Only the best products Oklahoma has to offer are made available at Sage Wellness Dispensary. Established in 2018 and located 4200 N. Western Ave, they can be reached at 405-601-9560