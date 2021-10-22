Romeros Quartet celebrates 60th anniversary at Armstrong Auditorium on November 11

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

EDMOND, Oklahoma – Edmond’s Armstrong Auditorium hosts the famed Romeros Guitar Quartet on Thursday, November 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Known as “The Royal Family of the Guitar,” the Romeros are a veritable institution in the world of classical music, entertaining countless audiences and winning the raves of reviewers worldwide. The ensemble is celebrating its 60th-anniversary with a tour across North America and is returning to Edmond for their fourth appearance on the Armstrong performing arts series.

“We are excited to welcome the Romero family back to our series,” Armstrong’s booking manager Ryan Malone said. “Our audience will be scintillated by this uniquely special combination—four virtuoso family members playing a variety of quartets, trios, duos and solos. And Armstrong is the perfect acoustic space to experience the artistic mastery of Los Romeros.”

The November 11 program includes works by Federico Garcia Lorca, Lorenzo Palomo and Manuel de Falla, and will also premiere “La Cita” by Douglas Cuomo.

The Romeros Guitar Quartet was founded in 1960 by Celedonio Romero after emigrating to the United States in 1957 from Spain. Romero’s musicality was passed to his sons, Angel, Celin and Pepe, who had each made their performance debuts by seven years of age.

Tickets for the Romeros Guitar Quartet performance on November 11 range from $35 to $75. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Armstrong Auditorium’s website or call the Box Office at (405) 285-1010.

Armstrong Auditorium is located on the campus of Herbert W. Armstrong University, 14400 S Bryant Rd., Edmond, OK 73034.

The award-winning Armstrong Auditorium has established itself as a world-class center for the arts in Oklahoma since 2010. The theater has hosted acclaimed local and international performances from a vast array of genres, including classical, jazz and folk music, theater, classical ballet, folk dance and more.



Designed to provide an exceptional acoustic experience, only 75 feet separate the stage from the back wall, allowing the 823-seat theater to boast a nine-millisecond initial time delay gap – a measure of remarkable acoustic intimacy. Armstrong Auditorium’s exquisite beauty and warm atmosphere continue to make it an extraordinary venue worthy of its numerous accolades.