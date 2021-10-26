Robbery suspect behind bars after lengthy pursuit

A man wanted in connection to a pair of armed robberies over the weekend is behind bars after police were able to set up surveillance on his vehicle, following the fleeing suspect and making an arrest.

19-year-old Jarmal D Burris is charged with robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Burris’ charges are enhanced due to his priors. Burris was arrested Oct. 23.

Police say Burris walked into a marijuana dispensary in the 3100 block of W. Britton Saturday, brandishing a gun and demanding money and marijuana.

Burris is said to have grabbed the female attendant who was working at the time by the hair, forcing her into a back room where he threatened to kill her if she did not do what he said.

According to police, Burris fled the location with a little under $1000 in cash and approximately 2 – 3 pounds of marijuana.

After further investigation police were able to determine Burris was responsible for robbing the same location just 24-hours prior to this incident.

Police say information was obtained by investigators identifying their suspect and location at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of NW 122nd. Police set up surveillance on the suspect’s vehicle which was later determined to be stolen out of the City of Norman.

Officers watched as Burris entered his vehicle and prepared to leave the area.

Burris sped away from the area but was followed by police airborne units who were overhead and in the vicinity at the time. Airborne units followed Burris around town for approximately 40-minutes while police ground units waited for an opportune moment to entrap him.

Burris eventually left this vehicle and attempted to hide in an apartment complex in the vicinity of NE 13th and Midwest Blvd.

Officers were able to locate Burris hiding on an apartment balcony and were able to take him into custody without further incident.