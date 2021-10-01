Restaurant Review: Three months after Lido’s return, fans of great cuisine rejoice

Patrick B. McGuigan, The City Sentinel

OKLAHOMA CITY – When the Lido Restaurant in Oklahoma City closed during the height of the Pandemic, a period of mourning began that never really ended.

Then, in mid-July, this beloved home of Vietnamese (and French) cuisine reopened at the same location near the historic “Milk Bottle” on Classen Boulevard (2518 N Military Ave suite 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73106).

Lunches have been a busy time ever since, with some good traffic for the dinner hour, as well.

In keeping with the best traditions of the past, the Hot and Sour Soup is arguably the best in town. (There are those who enjoy trying that staple at various places to test the ranking of “best.”) At lunch hour, there are a wide variety of specials (Beef, Shrimp, Pork with egg roll, choice of steamed or fried rice, egg drop or hot/sour.

Throughout the day, a variety of appetizers can supplement a main dish, or a la carte form the basis of a small meal – Spring rolls, shrimp rolls, chicken rolls, beef rolls, pork rolls, and wonderful vegetable rolls.

The popular Vietnamese specialty dishes are spectacular. On a bed of vermicelli or rice, you can choose from charbroiled items – shrimp, beef, or pork, or spring rolls or steamed vegetables over the same.

Highly commended are Lido’s French dishes – Diced Filet Mignon, Mushroom Pork Chop, Roasted Cornish Game Hen, Mushroom garlic shrimp and even Korean BBQ Beef Ribs.

A touch of tradition at this home of fine dining is deeply appreciated. I knew a great man who Liked Great Food. A framed photograph of the late Oklahoma State Supreme Court Justice Marian Opala (1921-2010) rests on a shelf next to a corner table at Lido’s.

For much of his life, Opala (who also taught at Oklahoma City University Law School) was a regular there. In fact, he was my father’s favorite professor in the night law school program my father, Bruce, attended – earning his law degree and passing the bar the same year I graduated from McGuinness High School. For decades, OCU students have gone to Lido’s – and some of the institution’s faculty met Justice/Professor Opala there for lunch or dinner.

Back in the fall of 1990, he introduced your humble servant to the glories of Lido’s exquisite Vietnamese and French cuisine. After Lido’s reopened in July, Opala’s photo was quietly placed in the exact corner where he spent time with friends and even some critics.

Six days each week (closed Sundays, at this time), things get started at 10:30 a.m. and continue into late evening.

Early lunch, mid-afternoon lunch and then early/late dinner times can work for those wanting to avoid crowds.

Members of the wait staff – friendly, helpful and delighted to have a good job – are masked, and patron are asked to wear masks during the walk from the door to their tables.

Hand sanitizer is available at the counter inside the front door.

For more information or to make reservations, telephone 405-521-1902.

As the fall advances, leave time for a before or after stroll around the park across the street west of Lido’s. Take a moment to visit the monument showing an American and South Vietnamese soldier standing back-to-back.

The Lido Restaurant is heartily recommended – and it has been this food consumer’s particular delight to contribute to the bottom line.

Tip generously, and enjoy!

From left, in charge of the reopened Lido’s restaurant in Oklahoma City’s Asian District, from left: Chris Nguyen with his mother (and restaurant owner) Thanh Nguyen. Photograph by Patrick B. McGuigan